Interesting and Humour - page 939
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Twenty-year-old Nikita was sorting through his stuff and found a Tamagotchi. The starving monster stripped the boy in ten minutes.
A Jewish version of the Kamasutra came out. All the pictures have a mother in them and give advice.
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from the bash
that's it - you've done it, i'm up to my elbows in the blood of captive oranges, yes - i just killed and ate them, and you're to blame! they left a suicide note asking to blame you for their death, Micha! and how are you gonna live with that? huh? huh?
No one will believe you, where have you seen a bear that hunts oranges) Bullshit
Go eat a big, tasty cutlet. And write a proper post.
No one will believe you, where have you seen a bear that hunts oranges) Bullshit
Go eat a big, tasty cutlet. And write a proper post.
You're a fool, Kolyvanova, and it doesn't matter whether you ate the cutlet the day before or not, you're still a fool, and I don't write to fools from now on, because it's a waste of time.
You're angry because you refuse to eat your meatballs.
Eat it and you'll see that everything's fine. I'm not offering you drugs or alcohol.
Eat the cutlet.