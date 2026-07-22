Interesting and Humour - page 939

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alexx_v:


 

Twenty-year-old Nikita was sorting through his stuff and found a Tamagotchi. The starving monster stripped the boy in ten minutes.


A Jewish version of the Kamasutra came out. All the pictures have a mother in them and give advice.

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from the bash

[Deleted]  
That's it - you got it, I'm up to my elbows in the blood of captive oranges now, yes - I just killed and ate them, and you're to blame! They left a suicide note asking me to blame you for their death, Micha! And how are you going to live with that? Huh?
 
 
alexx_v:
that's it - you've done it, i'm up to my elbows in the blood of captive oranges, yes - i just killed and ate them, and you're to blame! they left a suicide note asking to blame you for their death, Micha! and how are you gonna live with that? huh? huh?

No one will believe you, where have you seen a bear that hunts oranges) Bullshit

Go eat a big, tasty cutlet. And write a proper post.

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

No one will believe you, where have you seen a bear that hunts oranges) Bullshit

Go eat a big, tasty cutlet. And write a proper post.

You're a fool, Kolyvanova, and it does not matter whether you ate caklita the day before or not, you're still a fool, and I do not write fools, from now on, because it's a waste of time
 
alexx_v:
You're a fool, Kolyvanova, and it doesn't matter whether you ate the cutlet the day before or not, you're still a fool, and I don't write to fools from now on, because it's a waste of time.

You're angry because you refuse to eat your meatballs.

Eat it and you'll see that everything's fine. I'm not offering you drugs or alcohol.

Eat the cutlet.

 
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