Interesting and Humour - page 867
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Watched the manifestation of the quality of greed on the full moon. Both in myself and in others. To some extent, I think everyone has it, as we are born with the whole package. I wanted to bombard (ridicule) this quality. Played with words and got a thing like this. ))
//---
I am superhuman and my name is DEFINITION!
But I have a vice, an evil virus that lives in me - Greed,
I'm so greedy, I'll eat but I won't shit!
And may my shit always be with me,
No matter what happens, I don't care!
What's your name, "hero"?
My name? SHIT!
re-branding? ))
We all have a rear, so to speak, and we all have a front.
This is the Rear of GasOil City
How it works
I'm tired.
It's a pity it's not a weasel.
During the 2014 Olympics, the otter, nicknamed Ashley, will predict the outcome of the competitions. She now lives in the Sochi oceanarium, located in Novaya Matsesta. The female otter was found wounded last year in the local forest. After she was brought to the aquarium it was found out that Ashley selects food in a special way, which distinguishes her from other otters. That's when it was decided that she would take on the task of guessing Olympic winners.
you yourself are breeding.