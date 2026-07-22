Interesting and Humour - page 4848
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Hollerith's code
In fact, the inventor of the code is the founder of IBM.
Well, that's how it is) the forums are about hobbies
There used to be radios in backyards and domino tournaments under the windows, but now all the pensioners sit on forex forums.
There used to be radios in the yards and domino tournaments under the windows, but now all the pensioners are sitting on forex forums.
Do you have a better suggestion on how to make money from the comfort of your own home?
In fact, the inventor of the code is the founder of IBM.
First weavers, then typewriters)
I remember when I started programming on an abacus. This was before IBM...
Do you have a better suggestion on how to make money from the comfort of your own home?
Please, who's making money here? Those who sit here only drain their own, or look for investors to drain someone else's.
How then, dearie me, are things with YOU? If everyone is leaking).
Please, who's making money here? Those who sit here only drain their own, or look for investors to drain someone else's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ns3YTMZwb9g
How then, dearie me, are things with YOU? If everyone is leaking).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ns3YTMZwb9g