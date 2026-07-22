Interesting and Humour - page 3163

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Yes, a photographer would NEVER clean his unique photo - with photoshop!

You don't say!
 
Alexey Busygin:
No way!

they value uniqueness and reality, it's like having the original :-) or a copy

Yes, of course photos in most cases are processed to correct colour, remove wrinkles, pimples :-) scars, tattoos, etc.

Alexey Busygin:
Maybe a little cleaned up around the edges. Photo not very good quality, low pixilation, so there may be pixel violations, various kinds.
also - correct edges of clouds :-) on fake photos!
 

Chinese girls - military parade ( Katyusha )


 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Wouldn't know. Every single picture goes through Photoshop.

What's photoshop? Makeup is more powerful than photoshop.

cosmetics without photoshop

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Yes, a photographer would NEVER Photoshop his unique photo!

Usually the masterpieces are posted without photoshop!

they have the same pricing as we do - the analogy may not be appropriate, but I will try it - for example, it's one thing to sell a good EA - it's another thing to sell it as "a trip in the tester".

Also photoshopped?The aurora borealis in Iceland, which took the shape of the Phoenix bird.

Aurora Borealis in Iceland, which has taken the form of the Phoenix bird.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

What's photoshop? Makeup is a bigger force than photoshop.

Well, as far as facial make-up is concerned, that could also be considered "photoshopping" -- a deliberate change in appearance.

You could also get punched in the melon a few times -- that's also photoshopped.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Also photoshopped?Aurora Borealis in Iceland taking the shape of the Phoenix bird.

Why a phoenix? Why not a crow?

More like a crow or a rook.

 

These maps allow you to see the true size of the countries of the world >>>

Причина, по которой некоторые страны выглядят на карте больше или меньше других, заключается в применении проекции Меркатора. Нанести трехмерную планету на плоскую карту было чем-то вроде вызова для пионеров современной картографии, и фламандский географ Герард Меркатор изобрел способ справиться с этой задачей. 

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Here is the app: The true size >>>

Эти карты позволят вам увидеть настоящие размеры стран мира
Эти карты позволят вам увидеть настоящие размеры стран мира
  • bigpicture.ru
Причина, по которой некоторые страны выглядят на карте больше или меньше других, заключается в применении проекции Меркатора. Нанести трех...
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

These maps allow you to see the true size of the countries of the world >>>

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Here's the app: The true size >>>

>>> Super! Never even thought in that direction.
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