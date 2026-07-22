Interesting and Humour - page 3163
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Yes, a photographer would NEVER clean his unique photo - with photoshop!
No way!
they value uniqueness and reality, it's like having the original :-) or a copy
Yes, of course photos in most cases are processed to correct colour, remove wrinkles, pimples :-) scars, tattoos, etc.
Maybe a little cleaned up around the edges. Photo not very good quality, low pixilation, so there may be pixel violations, various kinds.
Chinese girls - military parade ( Katyusha )
Wouldn't know. Every single picture goes through Photoshop.
What's photoshop? Makeup is more powerful than photoshop.
Yes, a photographer would NEVER Photoshop his unique photo!
Usually the masterpieces are posted without photoshop!
they have the same pricing as we do - the analogy may not be appropriate, but I will try it - for example, it's one thing to sell a good EA - it's another thing to sell it as "a trip in the tester".
Also photoshopped?The aurora borealis in Iceland, which took the shape of the Phoenix bird.
What's photoshop? Makeup is a bigger force than photoshop.
Well, as far as facial make-up is concerned, that could also be considered "photoshopping" -- a deliberate change in appearance.
You could also get punched in the melon a few times -- that's also photoshopped.
Also photoshopped?Aurora Borealis in Iceland taking the shape of the Phoenix bird.
Why a phoenix? Why not a crow?
More like a crow or a rook.
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Причина, по которой некоторые страны выглядят на карте больше или меньше других, заключается в применении проекции Меркатора. Нанести трехмерную планету на плоскую карту было чем-то вроде вызова для пионеров современной картографии, и фламандский географ Герард Меркатор изобрел способ справиться с этой задачей.
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These maps allow you to see the true size of the countries of the world >>>
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