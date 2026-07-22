Interesting and Humour - page 1712
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- Kolya! Wait a moment, there's another man running!
A few seconds later:
- Kolya!!! Let's go faster, I know him - he has a fare!
- What are you studying for?
- Transport Economics and Management!!!
- You should have just said, "conductor".
On the bus, conductor:
- "Passengers, stand tight - herringbone!
A man replies:
- I can't do it herringbone - the cones get in the way!
Advice for girls. Are you an irritable and bitchy girl?
- Get a job as a conductor.
definitely
Why don't you separate the Kremlin from Russia, like the Vatican, and let the Kremlin do whatever it wants?
It's a wonderful road.