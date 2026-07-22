Interesting and Humour - page 3794
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
First you need to figure out how you parasitised society and prevented others in your society from living life to the fullest.
To live or to eat?
To live or to eat?
To live. And eating was your only value, so that you could be served on a plate.
Scientists have discovered butterflies whose females and males see the world differently
True, for a different reason than heliconia butterflies :)
First we must disassociate ourselves from those who have destroyed MY habitat, those who have not just betrayed MY habitat, but also destroyed everything their lustful hands could reach for. The country is still a third short of what it was in MY habitat
Well, it is understandable, if in the days of advanced socialism someone used to eat through a distribution centre, and ride a black Volga, and then could not fit into the new environment - it is not surprising that their first desire is to distance themselves from, or to destroy those who destroyed their habitat. One option is to get into the "elite" and build a habitat for himself, no matter what social structure or country. In any case the first task will be to protect habitat, to annihilate competitors, not to let unwanted people in - is also in the list of tasks.
But I have to admit that they ate much less back then, and now they are eating much more. They build vineyards, buy real estate abroad, educate their children abroad, buy yachts, bourgeois trainers and shirts, take their dogs on planes, and build "sacred villas" near Gelendzhik.
Well it is quite understandable, if in the times of developed socialism some people were fed through a distributor,
Before my PhD: two small children, a wife who does not work, often 3 rubles left a week before payday.
I drove a black Volga.
the kids got a car and a flat in the 90s, which I remember as such a big dump with constant gunfire
that his first wish would be to disassociate himself, or to destroy those who destroyed his habitat.
My habitat under socialism started with participation in the Mars exploration programme, and ended up as chief engineer of a data processing system - one of the biggest in the country.
But I have to admit - they ate much less back then and eat much more now.
A myth that has been widely propagated. The only clear advantage of a market economy. And if you dig - minus 7 million people, minus birth rate, minus life expectancy by 15 years. Why would that be?
Here's a statistic.
In 90's we ate a lot more on the shelves than in the following years of food abundance (except bread and potatoes). Leveled off around 2005.
Here is a typical graph.
It's a bit different for different foods, but always the same picture: a sharp fall starting in 1990 and this fall stops in 1995 and starts a gradual increase.
Someone started to eat a lot less, someone a bit more - there was no room for it, and the rest went to the garbage to keep the prices down.
PS.
I can't understand why I always prepare myself before writing posts and a lot of people just blather on and on.
...
I can't understand why I always prepare myself before writing my posts, but a lot of people allow themselves a lot of blah-blah-blah.
Because people who think they have taken off their rose-coloured glasses live in a black and white world. And there are few options there.
SanSanych, you have to give up everything what these "fucking life teachers" have created and done, because it's very easy to do it and give it up.
...
...
Yes... you can feel the Soviet school, even the sugar intake is controlled.
...
I can't understand why I always prepare myself before writing my posts, while a lot of people allow themselves to blather on.
I tried to read what you wrote in your post - it's scary to think what would have happened if you hadn't prepared.
...
my environment under socialism started with participation in the Mars exploration programme
...