Interesting and Humour - page 2446
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Got any capelin? ... What if I do?
Mickey Mouse, Sponge Bob and Luntik beat up a driver in Chelyabinsk
http://fishki.net/upload/users/347375/201401/27/tn/0d2103dd295768c845c61858016d64ed.jpg
<xxx>: I'll find the person who gave her the link to Lukrmorje - I'll kill the bastard. My poker face is not ironclad. I can't have a calm conversation with a grey-haired PhD, professor and emeritus worker in the pharmaceutical industry who wrote to me that she's a krivetko.
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