Interesting and Humour - page 2446

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Winter is coming...
Ионы заморозят для повышения производительности компьютеров
Ионы заморозят для повышения производительности компьютеров
  • 2014.09.02
  • lenta.ru
Ученые с помощью лазера научились останавливать движение иона. По словам экспертов, их открытие найдет применение при создании будущих производительных компьютеров. Результаты своих исследований авторы опубликовали в журнале Nature Communications. В своем опыте ученые научились при помощи лазера замораживать ион так, что он прекращает свое...
 
 
 

Got any capelin? ... What if I do?

 

 
 
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Фото-загадка №8 - Гаджет из СССР
Фото-загадка №8 - Гаджет из СССР
  • 2014.08.26
  • kukmor
  • kukmor.livejournal.com
Вчера увидел вот ЭТО. Никто не смог угадать из блогеров с кем вчера тусили. :-) А вы сможете? Первые угадавшие получат по 200, 100 и 50 Жжетонов как обычно. зы. просьба тем кто видел это там же где и мы (музей соц.быта) и знает ответ, воздержаться ради интереса остальных ;) зы2. остальные посты про вчерашние приключения: 0! 20 фото ночного...
 

Mickey Mouse, Sponge Bob and Luntik beat up a driver in Chelyabinsk

Микки Маус, Спанч Боб и Лунтик избили водителя в Челябинске
Микки Маус, Спанч Боб и Лунтик избили водителя в Челябинске
  • 2014.09.02
  • Дежурный Администратор
  • by24.org
Житель славящегося своей суровостью российского Челябинска снял на автомобильный регистратор совершенно необычный дорожный конфликт. Начиналось все как обычно: грузовой микроавтобус на городской улице "подрезал" пассажирский, его водитель вышел разобраться, а вот дальше начались совершенно необычные вещи. Из пассажирского микроавтобуса вышли...
 
<xxx>: I have nothing else to wonder about in this life. My wife's grandmother, who turned 80 a month ago, Skyped me from her iPad to link to a funny cat video on YouTube, commenting on the link with expressions containing the slang expressions "Gee", "Lol" and "I'm a krivetko".

<xxx>: I'll find the person who gave her the link to Lukrmorje - I'll kill the bastard. My poker face is not ironclad. I can't have a calm conversation with a grey-haired PhD, professor and emeritus worker in the pharmaceutical industry who wrote to me that she's a krivetko.

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