Interesting and Humour - page 1307

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Contender:

The third clip is out of the question.
 
rvv2006:
the third clip is out of bounds.
Reset your frames
 
Mischek:
Reboot your frames
you're witty, though)))
 
rvv2006:
The third clip is out of bounds.

I didn't even understand what the "rocket" was the first time I looked at it.

But you reacted so violently, apparently life is different for us ;)

 
[Deleted]  
Contender:

I didn't even know what the "rocket" was the first time I saw it.


This "rocket" makes women fly with pleasure.)))
 
 

Thanks to Google for this

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