Interesting and Humour - page 1307
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the third clip is out of bounds.
Reboot your frames
The third clip is out of bounds.
I didn't even understand what the "rocket" was the first time I looked at it.
But you reacted so violently, apparently life is different for us ;)
I didn't even know what the "rocket" was the first time I saw it.
Thanks to Google for this