Interesting and Humour - page 4383
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No, that's the song I meant, but performed by Severny.
Anything unnecessary can be shielded and fly on a Searle drive wherever you want to go
it would be strange if everything was so limited in space, there should be no limit to what you want.microdevices travel to other planets, too.
Yes, the main thing is to find the right place to screw in the Archimedes screw...
Yeah, as long as you find the right place to screw the Archimedes screw...
the Stone Age, the Bronze Age...
This is the age of high technology, nobody's making new discoveries.
from the 19th century, that's what we use, we gloss over and use. In the end, it's all mechanics, in one form or another.
I think we should expect new discoveries in the field of, what to call it, I don't know,
let's call it the field of weak interactions.
no one denies that vanga yelled "kursk sank"! but where is the kursk and where is the sea!
that's my point - time doesn't exist, there's a "kisel" in which everything is boiled and perturbation
At one "point", it reaches everyone of us, touches some people strongly, others weakly.
And this "kisel" is all there is, all there is at all.
And anyway, to "fly" somewhere will soon sound ridiculous.
Remember "Kin-dza-dza" - press a button and you're done, as long as you know the number of the galaxy.
Kin-dza-dza is the Stone Age. In future if it is necessary to land troops on some planet, they will throw there 3 D printers, biomaterials, human genomes and print as many individuals as it is necessary).
Kin-dza-dza is the Stone Age. In the future, if any planet needs a landing, 3 D printers, biomaterials, human genomes will be thrown there and as many individuals as necessary will be printed on the spot).
And a couple of bearded admins in reindeer jumpers to fix the printer :-)
Kin-dza-dza is the Stone Age. In the future, if any planet needs a landing, 3 D printers, biomaterials, human genomes will be thrown there and as many individuals as necessary will be printed on the spot ).
Posted in Interesting.
Who knows what's similar, advise: Watched a clip and really liked the movie, but it turns out it's not an excerpt from the movie, but a clip(
I don't watch movies, but something came to mind while I have some free time:
Don't suggest the poppy Machete.)
Posted in Interesting.
Who knows what's similar, advise: Watched a clip and really liked the movie, but it turns out it's not an excerpt from the movie, but a clip(
I don't watch movies, but something came to mind while I have some free time:
Don't suggest the poppy Machete.)
Just what to suggest?
1 - Carnage?
2 - Electric chair?
3 - Fascism/Nazism?Texas Chainsaw Massacre would probably be more appropriate.)