Interesting and Humour - page 3221

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Interesting and Humorous

Yuriy Zaytsev, 2016.08.12 04:01

Perhaps with passports and coordinates you mean the Yarovaya package?



Laughing, but the word "Yarovaya" is not searchable on the forum. Neither is "Mizulina".
 
Sergey Gridnev:

Laughing matter of fact, but the word "Yarovaya" is not searchable on the forum. Neither is"Mizulina".

Are you suggesting that - So there was a secret order - directly fromthe FSB and all obedient honest business IT firms

- without too much intellectual effort (i.e. without animal-like zeal) they put a simple rule that filters out some words in the search?

Yes, check if there are some letters in the word Yarovaya in the Latin alphabet - then of course it will not find it :-)

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Acceptance and tolerance are not the same thing.

Yes, and tolerance by no means means means exclusively tolerating gays.

And that tolerance, is "immunological tolerance".

There are other definitions, on wikipedia:

Yes, and rainbows are originally a miraculous and beautiful natural phenomenon, and only later...
Rainbows have nothing to do with LGBT people.
 
Aleksey Vakhrushev:
Rainbows have nothing to do with LGBT people.

It's just that it's coloured, too.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Are you suggesting that - So there was a secret order - directly fromthe FSB and into the search engine filters all the obedient honest business IT firms

- without too much intellectual effort (i.e. without animal-like zeal) they put a simple rule that filters out some words in the search?

You should check if some letters in Yarovaya are in Latin alphabet - then of course it won't find it :-)

I mean the search on the MQL5 resource.

 

I'm reading the posts by a legendary creator, first a one-hour mono-performance based on Fedot the Streltsy (I nearly fell asleep), then a forgotten mosyanya, now a tolerant photo... I'm not getting any happier.

Now that the subject of painting is on.

Эту Квартиру Не Открывали с 1939 году!!! (Я офигел!)
Эту Квартиру Не Открывали с 1939 году!!! (Я офигел!)
  • 2016.03.21
  • www.youtube.com
Она покинула эту квартиру еще в 1939 году ПОДПИШИСЬ НА КАНАЛ ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-zX6qOHRApgMoYAfHMM-Yw/featured?sub_confirmation=1 ВТОРОЙ КА...
 
Sergey Gridnev:

I mean the search on the MQL5 resource.

it does not work well with these words alone, they are almost never used
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
not only does it not work well with these words, it's almost never used.
Why don't we check it out? The search engine has been updated.
 
Aleksey Vakhrushev:
Rainbow has nothing to do with LGBT people.
Every hunter wants to know where the pheasant sits (KOZHSGF).
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Let's check it out, shall we? The search engine has been updated.
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