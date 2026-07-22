Interesting and Humour - page 3221
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Interesting and Humorous
Yuriy Zaytsev, 2016.08.12 04:01
Perhaps with passports and coordinates you mean the Yarovaya package?
Are you suggesting that - So there was a secret order - directly fromthe FSB and all obedient honest business IT firms
- without too much intellectual effort (i.e. without animal-like zeal) they put a simple rule that filters out some words in the search?
Yes, check if there are some letters in the word Yarovaya in the Latin alphabet - then of course it will not find it :-)
Acceptance and tolerance are not the same thing.
Yes, and tolerance by no means means means exclusively tolerating gays.
And that tolerance, is "immunological tolerance".
There are other definitions, on wikipedia:Yes, and rainbows are originally a miraculous and beautiful natural phenomenon, and only later...
Rainbows have nothing to do with LGBT people.
It's just that it's coloured, too.
Are you suggesting that - So there was a secret order - directly fromthe FSB and into the search engine filters all the obedient honest business IT firms
- without too much intellectual effort (i.e. without animal-like zeal) they put a simple rule that filters out some words in the search?
You should check if some letters in Yarovaya are in Latin alphabet - then of course it won't find it :-)
I mean the search on the MQL5 resource.
I'm reading the posts by a legendary creator, first a one-hour mono-performance based on Fedot the Streltsy (I nearly fell asleep), then a forgotten mosyanya, now a tolerant photo... I'm not getting any happier.
Now that the subject of painting is on.
I mean the search on the MQL5 resource.
not only does it not work well with these words, it's almost never used.
Rainbow has nothing to do with LGBT people.
Let's check it out, shall we? The search engine has been updated.