Interesting and Humour - page 1050
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Did you do anything or did you stop on your own?
Batman Apollo has been released
My family has started to talk like forex analysts - "technical rebound", "jumped", ",favourable situation for a reversal" .... although not in relation to forex (mostly in relation to me :) )
RBC channel is on all day on TV ... my family listens to the analysis and laughs at the words ... they don't understand that these are technical terms ...