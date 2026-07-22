Interesting and Humour - page 1050

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moskitman:
Did you do anything or did you stop on your own?
by myself
 
 
Mischek:

Niroba would be here. He would explain what wave analysis is and call the first surge a wave 1, the drop to 2-3 a second wave and the current explosive rise a third wave.
 
 
 
My family has started to talk like forex analysts - "technical rebound", "jumped", ",favourable situation for a reversal" .... Not in relation to forex (mostly in relation to me :) )
 
newdigital:
My family has started to talk like forex analysts - "technical rebound", "jumped", ",favourable situation for a reversal" .... although not in relation to forex (mostly in relation to me :) )
ask for a pose )
 
RBC channel is on all day on TV ... my family listens to the analysis and laughs at the words ... they don't understand that these are technical terms ...
 
newdigital:
RBC channel is on all day on TV ... my family listens to the analysis and laughs at the words ... they don't understand that these are technical terms ...
No no, they get it, rbc is really funny when it's about the market
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