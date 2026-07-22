Interesting and Humour - page 1440
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Mishek, what do you have schoolboys doing in your thread?
for sale by the way
The Chinese already had one ... :) It's from them to us ...
And we think our songs are the most lyrical and the most melodic ... :) listen to this (they won't listen - they don't have YouTube ... it's only us who listen - 10 million listens ... ) :
May Mischek (his branch) forgive me for the Chinese - no more apologies ... here :
周杰倫第二波主打「明明就」官方完整版ＭＶ
曲: 周杰倫 詞: 方文山
「明明就」歌詞由方文山執筆，這首歌詞誕生的過程很愜意！當時在蘇格蘭拍攝MV的周杰
倫先把畫面都拍好了，再打電話告訴文山他看到哪些景象，方文山將周杰倫描述的海鷗、蘇格蘭風笛、愛丁堡、中古世紀的感覺...都寫進歌詞中，00，周杰倫就在充滿濃烈歐風的愛丁堡對嘴，兩人以這樣特別的方式完成了「明明就」詞曲的合作，有趣的是周杰倫在愛丁堡對嘴時，老外經過大多覺得這個人在幹麻？他心想老外不認識他，還是無視奇異眼光繼續陶醉對嘴，但後來有華人認出引起騷動後就有點尷尬了！工作人員連忙請大家不要騷動，好讓拍攝順利進行，只是周杰倫疑惑的是「怎麼染金髮還被認出來？」
As a fellow American told me - the world will change when a can of Coke costs 5 yuan in California.
So it's not fate. It's just a warning.
Charging. :)
Mischek:
Snowkiting Skyline ...
I respect all extreme people in a good way...
But I'll say it again - snowkiteers are mutant kiteboarders or mutant kiteboarders who need something to do in winter. We can't concern them to snowboarders, because the sense of board is almost completely lost in this sport.
In the end, it's beautiful, yes, it's spectacular... But it doesn't catch on.
New-school and freeride is what I'm looking at with rapturous eyes, but I'm unlikely that I'll ever do it seriously.
There's someone out there wanting to bomb someone ... in September ... in short - my answer :
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