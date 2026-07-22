Interesting and Humour - page 3009
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Everyone who made more money than you did, didn't they?
Be a feudal lord, who won't?
Or does "pikey's wish" prevent you from being a feudal lord?
Actually, my dream was to work for the authorities... But I realized a gynecologist wasn't my thing. :-)
Не, не получится у меня сравняться с ними... Я - законопослушный и зарабатывать привык честно.
pako:All those who earned more than you did not earn honestly?
Tomorrow is a memorable date! Happy Holidays, gentlemen!
I don't think I went to school yet, but I've already heard of a decadent capitalism on the brink of an abyss.
North Korea
Why are you so attached to capitalism?
Where do you see it?
France, Sweden...? There's a bigger social package there than in the USSR...
IN THE US? Well, the new incarnation of Comrade Trotsky there has replaced the term "world revolution" with "globalization" and is pushing, pushing with the help of aircraft carriers ...
It's just that in the USSR, no one would have had to do the crap that everyone is doing here now.
North Korea