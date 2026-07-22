Interesting and Humour - page 850
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It's not stupid, it's a tiny 10kg tablet for the whole family! The girl in the video is pretty frisky carrying it around the house with a twisted face!
This great tablet can be easily carried, for example, to work, on the nature, just to sit on the bench with him in front of the house, as built-in batteries allow you to use it without electricity. It is very convenient, by the way, in the underground with such a read books, view email, personal photos and watch movies! The more that you can enjoy the beautiful picture not only you but also everyone around you in the morning crush or sure crowd!
The only minus is the small size. People with plasma panels with a diagonal of 60 inches or more, it will be difficult at first to get used to such a tiny screen, but what can you do. And yes, you need Wi-fi to make calls from it, damn it.
(from)obobrali.ru
Who ordered the baba? Take it.
It's -- it's awesome.
back to work
Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky: Russian people have one extra chromosome