Interesting and Humour - page 3542
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I always write about things that have happened to me. Retellings from the Internet have always been uninteresting.
Well, since I've been banished from the forum, I'll remember something funny to say goodbye.
I'm not offended by anyone, the whole global trend is that creative people find themselves at a disadvantage in some networks like this one.
Purple ))
I always write about things that have happened to me. Retellings from the Internet have always been uninteresting.
Well, since I've been banished from the forum, I'll remember something funny to say goodbye.
I'm not offended by anyone, the whole global trend is that creative people find themselves at a disadvantage in some networks like this one.
Purple ))
As former St Petersburg gangsters used to say, crap question ))
I'll tell you a couple of stories how to sell
All from my life, well, a little, 2-3% bought, I'm not an arithmometer)))
I've been banished from the forum for humor and total lack of political correctness))
Mm-hm) The forum follows the guidelines of the EU.
The story will be up in 20 minutes.
As former St Petersburg gangstersused to say, crap question ))
I'll tell you a couple of stories how to sell
All from my life, well, a little, 2-3% bought, I'm not an arithmometer)))
I've been banished from the forum for humor and total lack of political correctness))
Mm-hm) The forum follows the guidelines of the EU.
The story will be up in 20 minutes.
Mykola Pieterski? - inputs.
yes, it's been said -- initialization
deprivation of vision - the result on the output
As former St Petersburg gangsters used to say, crap question ))
I'll tell you a couple of stories how to sell
All from my life, well, a little, 2-3% bought, I'm not an arithmometer)))
I've been banished from the forum for humor and total lack of political correctness))
Mm-hm) The forum follows the guidelines of the EU.
The story will be up in 20 minutes.
In short, I go on a business trip to the glorious city of Saratov, the city is really beautiful, somewhere there are pictures on a computer.
I am sitting with my colleague Dima (a programmer from God), he says, 'Lech, I am 27 years old and I have never been a prostitute, I am very shy.
I said, meow, I don't suffer from political correctness, I went out, and at the hotel's cashier's desk I said, "I need hotter girls.)
They got girls. I remember an 18-year-old girl came out and I talked to her most of the night.)
But then a dude got laid, but that's another story.
If you don't get banned))
-----------
That's how we live...
I was going on a business trip to the glorious city of Saratov, a really beautiful city, I have pictures somewhere on my computer.
We were sitting with Dima (a colleague of mine at the time, a programmer from God), and he said, 'Lech, I am 27 years old and have never been with a prostitute, and I am very shy.
I said, meow, I don't suffer from political correctness, I went out, and at the hotel's cashier's desk I said, "I need hotter girls.)
They got girls. I remember an 18-year-old girl came out and I talked to her most of the night.)
But then a dude got laid, but that's another story.
If you don't get banned))
-----------
Friends, I didn't see your jpg jokes while I was writing this reply.
The Petersburgers I talked to were very intelligent people. I had a flat rental firm back then, and I let the girl dispatchers go on viewings. And dudes weren't easy, very. There were real wanted men, etc.
Usually it was like this: girls agreed and agents (men) went to watch the flat. But sometimes the girls would ask me: "Can I go by myself? You know, I always told the girls - the client's phone number is in the record? The rest is up to you))
I have never been cheated or abused. There were stories from blacks and Chechens, I went to a showdown. I remember forbidding the whole system to work with the Chechens.
Friends, I didn't see your jpg jokes while I was writing my reply
The Petersburgers I talked to were very intelligent people. I had an apartment-rental firm at the time, and I let the girl dispatchers go on viewings. And dudes weren't easy, very. There were real wanted men, etc.
Usually it was like this: girls agreed and agents (men) went to watch the flat. But sometimes the girls would ask me: "Can I go by myself? You know, I always told the girls - the client's phone number is in the record? The rest is up to you))
I have never been cheated or abused. There were stories from blacks and Chechens, I went to a showdown. I remember banning the whole system from working with the Chechens.
It's just a joke.
In the morning, they'll probably tear it all down.
And in St. Petersburg even the homeless are intelligent.
By the way, it's very nice--