Interesting and Humour - page 209
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Nostalgia then, on LeoV's guitar
Happy birthday, though.
Happy birthday, though.
Good always triumphs over evil, so whoever wins is good. (с)
Can I help you or not? (с)
Born to crawl, he will crawl everywhere. (с)
People are divided into those who can be relied upon and those who should be relied upon. (с)
We may not have everything. We may not have everything. We may not have everything we want.
We are mastering a higher style of argument. An argument without facts. Arguing on temperament. An argument that moves from an unsubstantiated assertion to a partner's personality.
re: sumkin75 - is that humour now?
I think the one about the driving instructor is much more interestinghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8qImn5VqKE&feature=player_detailpage
humour joke https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=SIL4GK5heD4
speculator's song https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=oMRQLFhpYN0
thanks, but dunno, I can't get a picture yet.
How to insert a youtube video
4 - copy
6 - paste