Interesting and Humour - page 1234

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ProstoTak:
Is that interesting or funny?
 

 
ProstoTak:

one more stunt with this kind of content and you'll go for a wash.

[Deleted]  


 

Mountain (USA) t-shirts, priced in the RF 950 rub on the net. The choice is very wide.

 
ProstoTak:

Mountain (USA) t-shirts, priced in the RF 950 rub on the net. The choice is very wide.

I don't recommend buying . The brightness and saturation is actually worse than in the pictures.
 
BetrayeR: In java, rubbish collection is controlled by the virtual machine, not the user. Calling the gc() method is just a rubbish collection request. The specification doesn't specify when the rubbish collection will start and doesn't guarantee whether it will start at all.
BetrayeR: that's what this gc() method is for then?
BetrayeR: like:
- java, please start rubbish collection
- no

- ew to be like that! (c) Bars bash

 

Good evening

Music for an hour... Sinatra

Frank Sinatra - The best of-Frank Sinatra collection


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