Interesting and Humour - page 2227
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Not at his ease:
Sergey Kotyrev, founder and CEO of UMI.ru
Once I was asked to make a report on "My top five management mistakes". I decided to make a list of meaningful blunders and pretty quickly scored 41 points. It was too much even for an interested listener. So I decided to record only those mistakes that I repeated time after time and those that "hit" the hardest.
Preparing for that report was one of the most rewarding activities of my life, bringing several insights and one catharsis. The report, in the format of a public confession by a manager and owner, elicited a strong emotional response from the audience. I realised that my favourite mistakes are not only valuable to me. So I decided to prepare a note for Firm Secret and systematise my favourite mistakes. I am sorry that there are so many of them.
We think that the ability to love distinguishes us from most animals.
But scientifically, all romantic experiences are just the artificeof selfish and cynical genes whose only ambition is endless reproduction.
Combat ATV (1899)
One of the earliest prototypes of a tank was created in Britain and was a small four-wheeled cart with a machine gun.
It was powered by a 1.5 horsepower engine,
The tank had practically no armour - the tanker was supposed to hide from bullets behind a machine gun shield.
Read more.
A fire tornado is a rare natural phenomenon.
3 May 2014 South American state of Missouri:
The most popular name for newborn boys in Austria is Conchita (no joke) ... I could put a smiley face :) (but it seems to be true)