Interesting and Humour - page 2414
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, so what, caught on the shore of the Belarusian ocean...
I understand that in the near future the fauna of Belarus will surprise zoologists all over the world.
It will puzzle them and make them reconsider their backward views on modern science in general.
No, so what, caught on the shore of the Belarusian ocean...
I understand that in the near future the fauna of Belarus will surprise zoologists all over the world.
It will puzzle them and make them reconsider their backward views on modern science in general.
Yesterday I bought hard cheese from Argentina at the Karusel supermarket. Since I've never seen Argentinean cheese before, I wondered if it was Argentinean.
PS. With shrimp it's easier, raw shrimp is the raw material, and peeled shrimp is the product.
Batska swore he would not "cheat".
PS. With shrimp it is easier, raw shrimp is the raw material, peeled shrimp is the product.
In the document the words Raw materials and PRODUCT do not appear).
Only the product codes
The words Raw materials and PRODUCT do not appear in the document)
Only the commodity codes.
Look: Belarus produces refined prawns and delivers them to Russia.
There is no hot-headedness here, a niche was vacated and filled.
Look: Belarus produces refined prawns and supplies them to Russia.
There is no hot-headedness here, a niche was vacated and filled.
Look: Belarus produces refined prawns and supplies them to Russia.
There is no hot-headedness here, a niche was vacated and filled.
The words Raw materials and PRODUCT do not appear in the document)
Product codes only
......Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates (0301, 0302, 0303, 0304, 0305, 0306, 0307, 0308) - namely Live fish, fresh or chilled fish, frozen fish, fish fillets and other fish flesh including minced fish, dried, salted or in brine; smoked fish; fine or coarse fishmeal and fish pellets, whether or not edible Crustaceans, whether or not carcassed, alive, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked crustaceans, whether or not carcassed, unprocessed or heat-treated before or during smoking. The following species of fish are prohibited for import: salmon, flatfish, tuna, herring, anchovies, sardines, sprat or sprat, mackerel, horse mackerel, cobia, swordfish, tilapia, catfish, carp, eel, Nile loaches and snakehead.......
it wasn't filled in, it was renamed :)
Well, it could be anything, but you don't need super technology to produce cleaned shrimp from frozen raw. So maybe the shrimp is Belarusian-made.
This is how imports from countries that support sanctions against Russia are banned. Batska does not support sanctions, so he has the right.
Of course it does. But then it's all bullshit for sure. For Polish apples (the entire list of goods) do not even need to be repackaged, only the labels are attached.
And then they have already commented on this issue. They said that this is not allowed.