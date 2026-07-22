Interesting and Humour - page 2095
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you don't understand what's going on in Ukraine, you'd better shut up.
Finally a little honest admission of one of the results of the morons' activities:
Pechatnikov did not deny that doctors are afraid to write narcotic prescriptions. "We have scared doctors, and now we have to do a very big job to get doctors to stop being afraid," he said.
The second problem, according to the official, is the rare number of pharmacies that stock narcotic drugs. "Private companies are afraid to get involved with it: in order to store and test it on themselves, such an investment is needed that it is not profitable for them, they are businessmen," Pechatnikov explained.
Read full story:http://top.rbc.ru/society/05/03/2014/909380.shtml
"We have scared the doctors, and now we have to do a very big job to get the doctors to stop being scared," he said.
Only non-professionals can be frightened. Apparently, they are the only ones left in our medicine.
Only non-professionals can be frightened. Apparently, they are the only ones left in our medicine.
The whole system is built on the principle of "don't deviate from the instructions".
There is a problem with analgesics, not so much with drugs.
Only non-professionals can be frightened. Apparently, they are the only ones left in our medicine.
You too would do well to be quiet, because your understanding of the situation is even more inadequate than Putin's.
Rzheka, I cried))
How do you live, Artem, where have you lost your brain?
It's already been sucked up in Ukraine and others too.
But then Artem woke up.)
By the way, they are from Russia, but you probably don't care about that either))
Rzheka, I cried))
How do you live, Artem, where have you lost your brain?
It's already been sucked up in Ukraine and others too.
But then Artem woke up.)
No, Misha, it's okay. I slept well, thank you. I have family friends just living in Ukraine.
Russia is the aggressor, shitheads and traitors. Is it better?
:)))
...
How do you live, Artem, where have you lost your brain?
...