Interesting and Humour - page 3259
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He was banned and all the attention he got was on Mishek's figure. I don't remember anyone who was banned getting so much attention.
It wasn't so much for Oleg the automaton.
It wasn't attention to Mishek, it was attention to his being banned.
When a clone of a banned guy was saying something on the forum, it happened.
But when the first violation -- the clone was deleted, not banned, but deleted profile -- here, Mishek's posts are deleted, no ban.
Now, he was banned, in a few hours unbanned -- here add Sergei's story about Mishek's confrontation as an institutional flooder -- here add that Sergei doesn't know how many moderators are on the forum and who bans whom, who unbans whom.
It is a real mess. And then there's the Capricorn forecast for the week above.
I'll have to buy some popcorn tomorrow. It's going fast.
Weekdays in orbit, almost Omon Ra
How about Americanophobia, for example - the same principled stance?
They put people in jail for that, it's called anti-Americanism. It is when the people (the population of any country) are "made to blame" for what their government has done.
He was banned and all the attention he got was on Mishek's figure. I don't remember anyone who was banned getting so much attention.
I don't remember anyone who got banned getting so much attention.
Probably, they gave him a slap on the wrist and unbanned him.
And no one interfered in my bullshit.
That's why it's okay.
Mishek, come out.
If you don't want to, you don't have to answer.
We both know the answer to my question.
I just don't understand why you write so sincerely about your integrity.
No, it was a question for you - you don't tolerate Russophobia in the thread, but are you as principled as a moderator towards, for example, Americanophobia? For example.
I will answer forSergey Golubev- not only in this thread, but in the entire forum, any insults or expressions of open hatred are not allowed. If we miss anything, you can kindly report it via the "Complaint" button.