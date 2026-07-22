Interesting and Humour - page 3642
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good morning!
- he needs a writer...
- well...
...ZARA the horse : he'll sleep, I'll ask, you listen...
...
- why so scary...
- because he's just sour...
It comes to mind) For the mood :-)
I met him in the park yesterday)))
There are worse things than bad grades...
http://fit4brain.com/8704
The kid is really talented, he'll go far if he doesn't get pushed into a narrow "do like everyone else, just do it better than everyone else" frame of mind.
A very out-of-the-box thinker, and his poor grades were probably because he was bored to learn something he wouldn't use in life.
The kid's really talented, he'll go far if he doesn't get pushed into the "do like everyone else, just do it better than everyone else" box.
He is a very out-of-the-box thinker, and his poor grades are probably because he was bored to learn something he won't use in life.
Bad grades aren't an indicator of the future.
My dad used to scare me,too. telling me I only got straight A's...
Then I grew up, I had a son - and I tell him I got an A too ....
And the truth is .....
all the A's from my high school are either completely withdrawn and working as assistants with salaries that are Lower than ridiculous or managers with salaries that are slightly higher than ridiculous...
Bad grades are not an indication of the future.
My dad used to scare me too.... telling me I only got A's...
Then I grew up, I had a son - and I tell him I got an A too ....
And the truth is .....
all the A's from my school are either completely withdrawn and working as assistants at a salary of Less Than Funny or managers with salaries a little more than Funny...
because the goal of their training was to get good grades.
Once they graduated, they lost their goal, and no one gave them a new one.
And they could not set themselves a new goal, because no one taught them to do that.
And they were taught to get good grades
because the aim of their education was to get good grades.
When they graduated, they lost their aim and nobody gave them a new one.
And they could not set themselves a new goal because no one had taught them to do so.
And they were taught to get good grades
well, that's true.
The question of upbringing is very complicated. One wants to raise superchildren, but on the other hand, one has to give up grandfather's teaching methods. .................. It's an eternal problem..... for me...
I met him in the park yesterday)))
a great deer! (in a good way owl reindeer)
A philological professor giving a lecture: - There are languages where double negation can mean affirmation.
But there is no language where double affirmation means negation.
From the audience: - Yeah, sure...
***
Correct parking ticket :)