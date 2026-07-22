Interesting and Humour - page 1557
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Journalists at Sheremetyevo airport found a plane with a total of 20 billion euros in cash. The aircraft had been held up in Moscow for as long as six years. All this time, the precious cargo cannot be retrieved by those to whom it was intended. However, for some reason the government has not confiscated it either, writes Moskovsky Komsomolets.
The enormous sum, equal to the budget of several small countries, is packed into 200 pallets (wooden pallets are the transport container). Each pallet contains 100 million euros. Bank experts estimate that the precious parcel weighs about 200 tonnes in total.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/society/26/09/2013/879113.shtml
Journalists at Sheremetyevo airport found a plane with a total of 20 billion euros in cash. The aircraft had been held up in Moscow for as long as six years. All this time, the precious cargo cannot be retrieved by its intended recipients. However, for some reason the government has not confiscated it either, writes Moskovsky Komsomolets.
The enormous sum, equal to the budget of several small countries, is packed into 200 pallets (wooden pallets are the transport container). Each pallet contains 100 million euros. Bank experts estimate that the precious parcel weighs about 200 tonnes in total.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/society/26/09/2013/879113.shtml
Muscovites!
How are you doing over there?
http://week-by-week.livejournal.com/175379.html
A cottage inside a tree
- For example, for a topologist, the glass is full of glass and the rest is outside.
The pilot is invisible.