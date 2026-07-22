Interesting and Humour - page 3390
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You do not see a picture behind your figures, you do not want to see a picture, you are looking in the figures for confirmation of your opinion, rather than trying to analyse the real situation.
Besides attraction, there is also necessity and hopelessness.
The meaningless and dim light.
Live another quarter of a century
It will be like this. There's no end in sight
You die, you start all over again
And it will be the same as before:
The night, the icy ripples of the canal,
The pharmacy, the street, the streetlight.
And how do you see it in reality?
That was not for you personally, but more for Sanych and Zaitsev.
Brain drain is not a contrived problem. To placate oneself and convince others with figures without getting to the bottom of it or to try to get to the bottom of it is everyone's personal choice of course.
I just find it strange to see the first group on a traders' forum.
That's it, I don't want to develop this topic any further, nor do I want to answer about it.
Night, street, streetlight, pharmacy,
The meaningless and dim light.
Live another quarter of a century
It will be like this There's no end in sight
You die, you start all over again
And it will be the same as before:
The night, the icy ripples of the canal,
The pharmacy, the street, the streetlight.
It was not for you personally, but more for Sanych and Zaitsev.
I don't know what they were thinking before)))
Who fed whom under the Soviet Union?
http://www.ufa.kp.ru/daily/26571.7/3586720/
http://www.ufa.kp.ru/daily/26422/3295723/
We should have kicked these hypocritical freeloaders out a long time ago instead of waiting for them to collapse. Freeloading has been soaked into the blood of these nations for years, Ukraine is screaming against Nord Stream, how come no one asked their opinion and the EC etc. The other former republics are now whining in the same vein, the freebies are over, now they have to work and get their daily bread on their own.
As always, there is a lot of twisting and fudging, cheating in short.
From the balance sheet of the RSFSR the revenues of the so-called centre, i.e. oil and gas, which is 13% of GDP of the entire USSR, are not allocated.
By the way, all the republics (even the subsidized ones, whoever could) contributed to the development of this very oil industry.
In short, as always, you start by smoking yours and then all of yours.
The way it turns out that none of the republics has a GDP per capita of less than 5,500, and averaging across the USSR comes out with a per capita GDP of 2,600 ?????.
Your figures don't add up to http://be5.biz/makroekonomika/gdp/gdp_ussr.html