Interesting and Humour - page 1428

New comment
 
peripatetikos:
But to what extent can this information be trusted? After all, it is the most closed state.
It's headed this wayhttp://www.chosun.com/
[Deleted]  
Cards will replace passports from 2030

The widespread introduction of electronic identity cards from 2030 was announced today to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev by the head of the Federal Migration Service, Konstantin Romodanovsky.

According to Romodanovsky, the documents will be issued over five years. "Passports will be issued until 2025 and will finish in 2030," said the head of the FMS. He specified that from 2030, the cards will completely replace paper documents for identification, reports Vesti.ru.

At the same time, the production of the first cards is promised to start in 2016. "In 2014, we plan to identify regions for the pilot production of documents, we will look at the infrastructure for issuing documents, we will look at communication channels in the regions. So that these are not just issued cards, but cards that actually work in that region. In 2015, we will launch the project in the regions, and from 2016 we will move to mass mandatory production of these documents", Romodanovsky told Medvedev.
 

To hell with logic


 
Urain:

To hell with logic.


It's a long way to the mouth, too. So logic is present - a middle position is chosen between the two orifices used for communication. ))))

 
Urain:

To hell with logic

You have a limited understanding of smartphone use. You have no idea what a beneficial effect Kaspirovsky's pictures have on bruises and cuts. The greatest healing effect, of course, comes from iPhones, but at the very least, andophones will do the trick, at least to reduce swelling and stop bleeding.
[Deleted]  
Urain:

To hell with logic


He put it on speakerphone.
 
So the fact that a teddy bear talks doesn't surprise you any more... ;-)
 
Young:
So the fact that a teddy bear talks doesn't surprise you any more... ;-)
What's your problem, mate?
[Deleted]  
Young:
So the fact that a teddy bear talks doesn't surprise you any more... ;-)
It depends on how much you've had to drink.)
 
1...142114221423142414251426142714281429143014311432143314341435...4979
New comment