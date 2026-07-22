Interesting and Humour - page 2033
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Alexei, let's dot the i's and cross the t's.
When did I and to whom did I "snitch" according to this flooder's version?
Like I said. You're going to smear it.)
Get the people up!!!
Like I said . You're going to smear the crap out of it.)
Get the people up!!!
Well it's your version that the person you spit at should wipe it up.
You're the bastard.
Well, that's your version - the one you spit at should wipe it off.
You're the bastard.
Girls, stop fighting, will you?
Alexei, ban either him (in both incarnations) or me.
This unscrupulous man won't stop, and will continue to crap like this.
PS.
I apologise to those who were offended by that Afrobeat video. Yshomishek unfortunately didn't get anything out of it.
Alexei, ban either him (in both incarnations) or me.
This unscrupulous man won't stop, and will continue to crap like this.
PS.
I apologise to those who were offended by that Afrobeat video. Yshomishek, unfortunately, did not get anything out of it.
Yeah, ban them all)) I like it that way, I'm used to solving arguments that way))
That's more like it.
What didn't I understand?
The holidays are over. The comrades are hung over. They've got nothing to do, so they're having an argument.)
But it's fun to read.)
That's it. There will be no Lambiade. The fire is lost.
Waiting for the snow