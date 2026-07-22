Interesting and Humour - page 797
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Sergei A. Grigoriev
"Admission to Komsomol" (1949, National Art Museum of Ukraine, Kiev);
Stalin Prize of the second degree (1950).
On 29 October 1918, the first congress of unions of workers' and peasants' youth took place in Moscow; there it was decided to create the Russian Communist Youth Union (RKSM). Its first constitution contained a clause: "Every Komsomol member is obliged to give herself to any Komsomol member on first demand, if he regularly pays his membership dues and is engaged in social work". The statute remained in force until 1929, when the second edition of the statute was adopted, in which the paragraph about coitus was removed (another tightening of the screws was beginning...).
Well ... :)
I used to believe it too.
There was no such clause in the first Charter of the RCSM, and the picture itself looks like this:
and the cat wasn't there, especially not the big-faced one...
Sergei A. Grigoriev
"Admission to Komsomol" (1949, National Art Museum of Ukraine, Kiev);
Stalin Prize of the second degree (1950).
On 29 October 1918, the first congress of unions of workers' and peasants' youth took place in Moscow; there it was decided to create the Russian Communist Youth Union (RKSM). Its first constitution contained a clause: "Every Komsomol member is obliged to give herself to any Komsomol member on first demand, if he regularly pays his membership dues and is engaged in social work". The statute remained in force until 1929, when the second edition of the statute was adopted, in which the paragraph about coitus was removed (another tightening of the screws was beginning...).
Well ... :)
I used to believe it too.
There was no such clause in the first Charter of the RCSM, and the picture itself looks like this:
After Stalin's death, at the end of 1953, as part of the fight against cosmopolitanism, many paintings were put away or "finished".
Repainting works were usually carried out by pupils of Piotrovsky, father of present Hermitage director. The same fate befell the painting "Admission to Komsomol" by Grigoriev.
On 29 October 1918 the first congress of workers' and peasants' youth unions was held in Moscow, which decided to establish the Russian Communist Youth Union (Komsomol). Its first constitution contained a clause: "Every Komsomol member is obliged to give herself to any Komsomol member on first demand, if he regularly pays his membership dues and is engaged in social work". The statute remained in force until 1929, when the second edition of the statute was passed, which removed the paragraph about "coitus" (another round of tightening of the screws was taking place...).
This is rare nonsense - a scan of what was adopted in 1918 at the congress:
After Stalin's death, at the end of 1953, as part of the fight against cosmopolitanism, many paintings were removed or "repainted".
Refurbishment of paintings was usually carried out by pupils of Piotrovsky, the father of the present Director of the Hermitage. The same fate befell the painting "Admission to Komsomol" by Grigoriev.
:)
Yeah, the cat's face is fat...
And they forgot to erase the iPad in the red case...
Rare nonsense - a scan of what was actually passed in 1918 at the congress:
Popular amongst young Komsomol members were the so called evening parties, at which young people "tried out" girls. These events were usually held in the premises of the Komsomol committees - whether factory or factory, etc. - where young people were obliged to come to study the class struggle, the hegemony of the proletariat, and the writings of Marx, Engels and Lenin. The Komsomol leader then gave the lads the right to choose a partner among the Komsomol women who came to the meeting.
After such permissiveness, the country was flooded with a wave of rape. In 1926 the Moscow court alone examined 547 cases of rape, in 1927 - 726, in 1928 - 849. In other courts in the big cities, the trend was the same. In the summer of 1926 the "Chubarov case" broke out. In Leningrad, in the Chubarovsky Lane on Ligovka Street, the farmer Lyuba Belyakova was raped by 26 members of the Komsomol, candidate members of the VKP(b) and communists. It is good that Themis turned out to be on top: six of the rapists were sentenced to execution, the rest received long terms of imprisonment.
Party worker Markov, speaking at a conference "On Social Hygiene" in 1924, said: "I warn you that a colossal disaster is coming upon us in the sense that we have misunderstood the concept of free love. The result has been that from this free love the communists have made a mess of children... If war has given us a mass of invalids, then misconceived free love will reward us with more freaks. Oh, how right he was!
The world famous writer Herbert Wells, who visited revolutionary Moscow at this time, said: "...How simple it was with sex in the country of victorious socialism, excessively simple.
With Stalin's rise to power in the late 20s the sexual revolution came to naught. "loose morals" became officially frowned upon. Public opinion again tended towards the view that "the family is the unit of society" and that monogamy is the basis of order.
With the adoption of the Stalinist constitution the decree on the abolition of marriage became obsolete. In 1934 abortion was banned, in March the same year Kalinin signed a law prohibiting and punishing sexual contact between men. Russia survived the most monstrous drama in its history, unparalleled by any war.
The cat's muzzle was removed and the thong was Florange?
Rare nonsense - a scan of what was actually passed in 1918 at the congress: