Interesting and Humour - page 346
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What's in it?
because downloading a two-hour download that doesn't cache and then finding out it's just chatter is a bit of a bummer.
I'm going to get all the day's traffic for this lecture.
In short: Pu is good, Bush is an asshole and a puppet, Russia is pursuing a global pan-Earth policy. Russia will become the only country on the planet and all other countries will become its internal republics. Oh, also: Stalin is also a good guy, and Gorbachev is a shallow man.
And here yesterday, Kiselyov (on Inter) was discussing in all seriousness the possibility of establishing a monarchy in Ukraine.
Clearly stretching the subject into the public consciousness.
Any information lying in a field close to one's own consciousness must be filtered... Separate the grain.
...
And we have SS Legionnaires marching... All of Europe is in shock, but nothing changes...
Any information lying in a field close to one's own consciousness must be filtered... Separate the grain.
...
And we have SS Legionnaires marching... All of Europe is in shock and nothing changes...
Things are changing. First of all, public consciousness is changing.
If before, people would have been outraged by such a fact, now they do not care. And protest and indifference are different reactions.
Now if the Nazis want to get into parliament, a lot of people will say so what's the big deal.
Imagine in 1945 a Nazi would want to take a publicity stunt.
The rulers have long understood that public opinion must be shaped and they do it gradually, by slowly pushing through a given issue.
If in 1996 the majority in Ukraine said no to NATO. Now many people don't care, and if they do, there will be no protest. The topic has become a nuisance and people no longer react.
Oh, also: Stalin was good too
So mixed up that "World War II" - 27 million, where everything is accounted for by the German destruction - is on the unsubstantiated "Bloody Age of Russia" list, with factorial falsification as well.
And yet the data is published by name.
For example, "Victims of Political Terror" - here http://lists.memo.ru/ - no matter how hard they tried, they couldn't find more than 2.6 million (just those convicted to various terms, not just VM). By the way, if you go through the list:
- Some names are repeated 2-3 times
- "try to find a VM sentence" - not as often and not as densely as many would like
Also "OBD Memorial" http://www.obd-memorial.ru/ with the name list of killed servicemen - 8.7 million - it is not difficult to compare with the official bloated figure of 27 million, even if we add civilian deaths.
Moreover, Stalin's rule was so "bloody" that 60 years later "brutally murdered by the regime" Bandera members march in the streets.
Learning history.