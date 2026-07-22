Interesting and Humour - page 3679
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
From Facebook (emailed to me in a private message):
"I downloaded and installed Metatrader. Can you explain - how to use it?"
Seryoga!!! This is a Klondike!
You quickly show the top account of some guy who has made more than $10000 in a couple of months.
and you say for a measly $2000-$5000, you can teach him EXACTLY everything!
Oh!!! I see the moderator gave a correct and polite warning! by deleting one very sophisticated post with a good and proper innuendo. I guess that's the limit of humour posts for today. Dimon , find some beautiful views of vineyards on the internet beforehand, we'll continue the picking later...
the Central Bank of Russia said in a statement. "Annual inflation approached the target level. The rate of consumer price growth declined to 4.3% from 4.6% in February. As of April 24, annual inflation was estimated at 4.2-4.3%."
As a result,the Central Bank today decidedto lower its key rate to 9.25% from 9.75%.
"A significant contribution to the slowdown in inflation was made by the strengthening of the ruble against the background of relatively high oil prices, the continued interest of external investors in investing in Russian assets, as well as a lower country risk premium.Monthly seasonally adjusted inflation indicators in February and March remained at a low level. These months saw uncharacteristically low food inflation for this time of year, helped by high supply, including as a result of the good harvest in 2015-2016".
Country risk is the degree of risk that the actions of a sovereign government will affect the ability of a debtor associated with that country to meet its obligations. A distinction is made between direct and indirect risks. The lowest risk countries: Luxembourg - 100.
Rate: -0.5
... beautiful vineyard views ...
I wonder if this method will help save young grape shoots from frost?
//---
Cold weather hits wine: fire saves young grape shoots in Europe >>>
Vineyards in Europe have suffered because of frosts. The industry reports that the plants have already started to grow after the winter when frosts struck again. In Germany, Switzerland and France, winemakers are building fires to warm the freezing grapes. In the leading wine-growing regions of France - Champagne, Chablis, Bordeaux and Burgundy - winemakers are already reporting huge losses: between 20% and 100% of shoots have died in different areas.
I wonder if this method will help save young grape shoots from frost?
//---
Cold weather hits wine: fire saves young grape shoots in Europe >>>
yes this method - really helps!
it seems crazy :-) but it is used...
And what's interesting - the sight is very romantic!
p,s,
broke my promise - with the limit of posts - but you can not count him because he is very neutral and even kind !
yes this method - really helps!
it seems crazy :-) but it's used...
And what's interesting - it's very romantic!
There is also such an option. )
There's still an option like that. )
What I like about this issue is that the industry is now supported at the state level!
what a shame that in 1985 some idiots have started to fight this beautiful and necessary industry for the people.
Only please do not pay attention to retouched inscription!
If anyone cares about retouching - write in person, I'll crack - and bring the full text!
What I like about this issue is that the industry is now supported at the state level!
That's not enough. )
There needs to be more of that:
Starbucks opens gourmet super spot in Chicago
a couple of pictures of the inside:
It's not going to be enough. )
There needs to be more of these:
Anatoly, you're trying to send us to Siberia.
But it's much more interesting to talk about vineyards, a topic that has been agitating social media like never before, literally since March!
What is interesting to note is that the reaction of some official structures was very late!
And if you assess reality, you can say that there is no reaction at all, complete silence and reticence!
But sane analysts are not surprised, apparently rather outdated brain is not able to react so quickly. It needs to think it over and come up with another hypocritical version!
And there's an awesome problem, a new generation X Y Z has grown up, and it's on the internet - not in front of the blue screens.