Interesting and Humour - page 1465

New comment
 
Mischek:

And here we see a graph of the growth of our community

Is it just me or are those the same legs in the pictures ? =)
 
Mischek:

And here we see a graph of the growth of our community

there's the trousers bursting ...
 
 
Anion:
If you look at it this way, Navalny was bought a long time ago. If you compare Berezovsky and Navalny, then Boris Abramych at least brought most of his plans to their logical conclusion, while this one has "flies in the hand".
Everyone has been bought, but Navalny was bought by someone else, the government represents the interests of some people with money, not the people. It is not clear what is better. I want to be naive and believe that one day this dirty redistribution will be over).
 
newdigital:
the trousers burst...
Where's the picture of the busted ones? Bread and circuses !!!!!!!
 
Mischek:
О!!! It looks like it's bursting...
 
artmedia70:
Bread and circuses !!!!!!!


18 +

 
Mischek:


18 +

О! Kote... And the madam the same? With bread and circuses?
 
The old trader sits in front of the monitor, working. He makes two points there, five points there, and so on all day long. A young trader comes up to him and criticizes him: "How do you work, you have no system, everything you do is rubbish... The old trader turns to him and says: "You know, I am tired of being clever, I want money.
 

The price of a brand new iPhone: filthy dorms, an 11-hour workday with only one break, and a salary of $200 a month.

A Chinese worker at Jabil Circuit, the factory where the cheap iPhone 5C is assembled, earns $245 a month. He works 11 hours a day and only gets half an hour for lunch - most of that time is taken up by security checks, leaving five minutes for the meal itself.

That's the shit: in Russia, nothing much is going on, but in China there is a boom.

On the other hand, the Chinese are coming to Russia to earn more. And a lot more.

I guess that is the price of their special economic way with the communist leadership - extreme poverty and lack of freedom.

1...145814591460146114621463146414651466146714681469147014711472...4979
New comment