Interesting and Humour - page 1465
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And here we see a graph of the growth of our community
And here we see a graph of the growth of our community
If you look at it this way, Navalny was bought a long time ago. If you compare Berezovsky and Navalny, then Boris Abramych at least brought most of his plans to their logical conclusion, while this one has "flies in the hand".
the trousers burst...
Bread and circuses !!!!!!!
18 +
18 +
The price of a brand new iPhone: filthy dorms, an 11-hour workday with only one break, and a salary of $200 a month.
That's the shit: in Russia, nothing much is going on, but in China there is a boom.
On the other hand, the Chinese are coming to Russia to earn more. And a lot more.
I guess that is the price of their special economic way with the communist leadership - extreme poverty and lack of freedom.