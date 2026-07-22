Interesting and Humour - page 376

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The Bundes will win

 

Netherlands v Germany 1-0

Can also go 2-1

 
papaklass:
Do you accept bids?

at once! how much?

p.p. payment via https://www.mql5.com/ru/job?

 
papaklass:

10 credits.

I win Germany, you win Holland. OK?

OK
 
papaklass:

Ole Ole Ole...

What a splash of emotion!

So happy you're bringing tears to your eyes?

The Germans are great, of course. They should be in the final.

 
 
 
 

Welkam tu Peter ))

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