Interesting and Humour - page 376
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The Bundes will win
Netherlands v Germany 1-0
Can also go 2-1
Do you accept bids?
at once! how much?
p.p. payment via https://www.mql5.com/ru/job?
10 credits.
I win Germany, you win Holland. OK?
Ole Ole Ole...
What a splash of emotion!
So happy you're bringing tears to your eyes?
The Germans are great, of course. They should be in the final.
Welkam tu Peter ))