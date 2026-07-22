Interesting and Humour - page 3075

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Lazar Buga:
We've been working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And you're telling us about Wednesday. Have a good mood and all the best! Most importantly, good health!

And all the best to you, the very best. Hang in there!))

 

We're talking about webmoney... We've been dealing with our own petty cash, and here's the thing:


One question, where did you go?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

We're talking about webmoney... We've been dealing with our own petty cash, and here's the thing:

One question, where did you go?

You're here:

hold on

 

Israel's General Robotics will unveil the Dogo tank drone with eight cameras at the end of June at the Eurosatory 2016 international defence fair, allowing for 360-degree situational awareness during both day and night.

The Dogo weighs 11kg and has a speed of 6km/h. The Dogo can negotiate steps, operate in rough terrain and engage targets with an automatic gun and neutralize targets with tear gas from up to 10 meters away.

The Dogo is designed to assist combat teams in hostage rescue and counter-terrorist operations.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

We're talking about webmoney... We've been dealing with our own change, and here's the thing:

One question, where did it go?

Hold on - just hold on there, there may be wind gusts - just hold on so you don't get blown away.

Are you alright? Well... More health.



Peskov does not know about problems with financing of the Kerch Bridge

(

Peskov did not know about Savchenko's release two hours before - so what? Maybe he does not need to know about it - there may be some considerations.

)


Medvedev, on the other hand, knows everything.

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:


He who in his youth is not a liberal is a scoundrel,

he who is not a conservative in his old age is a fool.





 

Briefly about summer:

Summer is lost somewhere

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Hang in there, just hang in there - there are still wind gusts - just hang in there so it doesn't blow away.

Are you alright? Well... More health.



Peskov not aware of problems with Kerch bridge funding

(

Peskov did not know about Savchenko's release two hours before - so what? Maybe he does not need to know about it - there may be some considerations.

)


Medvedev, on the other hand, knows everything.

I got a bill yesterday.
Get it, sign it.
I sent a letter back.
There's no money, but you hang in there!
And today's mortgage--
40,000, pay it off!
I go to the bank and right from the doorstep...
No money, but you hang in there.
Housing, taxes, fines.
It's nothing, don't get upset.
As the Prime Minister said.
There's no money, but you're hanging in there!
 


Семён Слепаков: Патриотическая-эротическая
Семён Слепаков: Патриотическая-эротическая
  • 2014.04.11
  • www.youtube.com
Песня из Comedy Club №401 (http://THT.ru/35lu04mfuv) Текст песни: Америка нас не любит... Англия нас не любит... Германия нас не любит... Уж много веков подр...
 
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