Interesting and Humour - page 3343

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev:

Science and technology news:

Device created that can scan closed books

Snapchat has announced photo and video snapping glasses

In 30-40 years the synthesized substance will replace alcohol

It remains to invent programmers bots and robot traders, to create for them a programming language so that they can communicate with each other on the Freelance service, etc.
Many forums already have software that hides posts if they are spam and bans users.

There's one here, too. Once got hit by autoban system, though mistakenly and the next day I was unbanned via servicedesk.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
In 30-40 years the synthesised substance will replace alcohol

I don't know. I think that everything or almost everything concerning vodka (alcohol) has already been invented.

Another thing is that it is not available to us.

In 30-40 years, maybe they will declassify some of it and say that it has been synthesised.

[Deleted]  
ingensi:

I don't know. I think that everything or almost everything concerning vodka (alcohol) has already been invented.

Another thing is that it is not available to us.

Maybe in 30-40 years they will declassify some of it and say that they have synthesized it.

Why the hell would you want it? It's apowerful mix of a patented blend of vitamins, plant extracts, taurine and caffeine that energises you positively! A new word among tonic drinks for all those who prefer an active lifestyle.

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

Forget it, there's a better solution -a powerful blend of patented vitamins, botanical extracts, taurine and caffeine to boost positive energy! A new word in tonic drinks for all those who prefer an active lifestyle.

If you need to solve a task quickly, you need to oxygenate your brain. To do this, you need to stand with your head down for 2-5 minutes while breathing deeply. It's very cheap and just as heart-warming.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:

You don't need it, there's a better solution -a powerful mix of patented vitamins, plant extracts, taurine and caffeine to boost positive energy! A new word in tonic drinks for anyone who prefers an active lifestyle.

This company's product range is astounding in its diversity.

About 8-10 years ago women at work became distributors and, automatically, customers of the company's products.

As I remember it now:

- Alexei Borisovich, buy this product. One measuring cup per bucket of water and you will have the cleanest floors in the house.

And if you take not a glass, but a measuring spoon and dissolve it in a glass of water, then taking it on an empty stomach, you will get rid of worms and

you'll forget all about male problems before you even know them.

// Probably got the dosage wrong. It's been a long time-

[Deleted]  
ingensi:

The product range of this company is astonishingly diverse.

About 8-10 years ago, the women at our workplace became distributors and, automatically, customers of this manufacturer's products.

As I remember it now:

- Alexei Borisovich, buy this product. One measuring cup per bucket of water and you will have the cleanest floors in the house.

And if you take not a glass, but a measuring spoon and dissolve it in a glass of water, then taking it on an empty stomach, you will get rid of worms and

you'll forget all about male problems before you even know them.

// Probably got the dosage wrong. It's been years--

Yeah, you guys have a lot of fun.


Wait to see what they come up with.

 
Andrey Dik:
If you need to solve a problem quickly, you need to oxygenate your brain. You do this by standing with your head down for two to five minutes while breathing deeply. It's very cheap, and it's just as easy to do.
What are you advising?! I think that about 70 per cent of people reading this forum are deep pensioners. Following your advice, try a cheap and sultry remedy and the next day half the forum will be gone.
 
sibirqk:
What kind of advice is that?! Here I think 70 per cent of those reading the forum are deep-seated pensioners.
Do you think the same way about Forex? Then I would not be surprised if you are not satisfied with the results of your trading. :)
[Deleted]  
sibirqk:
What are you advising?! Here I think 70 percent of forum readers are deep pensioners. Following your advice, try a cheap and mediocre tool and tomorrow half of the forum is gone.


here's a topic specific to smoking ,,,, and why not,call for cooperation programmers the same humour but in the profile


[Deleted]  
Andrey Dik:
If you need to solve a problem quickly, you need to oxygenate your brain. You do this by standing with your head down for two to five minutes while breathing deeply. It's very cheap and just as heart-warming.
1...333633373338333933403341334233433344334533463347334833493350...4979
New comment