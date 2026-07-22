Interesting and Humour - page 3343
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Science and technology news:
Device created that can scan closed booksSnapchat has announced photo and video snapping glasses
In 30-40 years the synthesized substance will replace alcohol
It remains to invent programmers bots and robot traders, to create for them a programming language so that they can communicate with each other on the Freelance service, etc.
Many forums already have software that hides posts if they are spam and bans users.
In 30-40 years the synthesised substance will replace alcohol
I don't know. I think that everything or almost everything concerning vodka (alcohol) has already been invented.
Another thing is that it is not available to us.
In 30-40 years, maybe they will declassify some of it and say that it has been synthesised.
I don't know. I think that everything or almost everything concerning vodka (alcohol) has already been invented.
Another thing is that it is not available to us.
Maybe in 30-40 years they will declassify some of it and say that they have synthesized it.
Why the hell would you want it? It's apowerful mix of a patented blend of vitamins, plant extracts, taurine and caffeine that energises you positively! A new word among tonic drinks for all those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Forget it, there's a better solution -a powerful blend of patented vitamins, botanical extracts, taurine and caffeine to boost positive energy! A new word in tonic drinks for all those who prefer an active lifestyle.
You don't need it, there's a better solution -a powerful mix of patented vitamins, plant extracts, taurine and caffeine to boost positive energy! A new word in tonic drinks for anyone who prefers an active lifestyle.
This company's product range is astounding in its diversity.
About 8-10 years ago women at work became distributors and, automatically, customers of the company's products.
As I remember it now:
- Alexei Borisovich, buy this product. One measuring cup per bucket of water and you will have the cleanest floors in the house.
And if you take not a glass, but a measuring spoon and dissolve it in a glass of water, then taking it on an empty stomach, you will get rid of worms and
you'll forget all about male problems before you even know them.
// Probably got the dosage wrong. It's been a long time-
The product range of this company is astonishingly diverse.
About 8-10 years ago, the women at our workplace became distributors and, automatically, customers of this manufacturer's products.
As I remember it now:
- Alexei Borisovich, buy this product. One measuring cup per bucket of water and you will have the cleanest floors in the house.
And if you take not a glass, but a measuring spoon and dissolve it in a glass of water, then taking it on an empty stomach, you will get rid of worms and
you'll forget all about male problems before you even know them.
// Probably got the dosage wrong. It's been years--
Yeah, you guys have a lot of fun.
Wait to see what they come up with.
If you need to solve a problem quickly, you need to oxygenate your brain. You do this by standing with your head down for two to five minutes while breathing deeply. It's very cheap, and it's just as easy to do.
What kind of advice is that?! Here I think 70 per cent of those reading the forum are deep-seated pensioners.
What are you advising?! Here I think 70 percent of forum readers are deep pensioners. Following your advice, try a cheap and mediocre tool and tomorrow half of the forum is gone.
here's a topic specific to smoking ,,,, and why not,call for cooperation programmers the same humour but in the profile
If you need to solve a problem quickly, you need to oxygenate your brain. You do this by standing with your head down for two to five minutes while breathing deeply. It's very cheap and just as heart-warming.