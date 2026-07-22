Interesting and Humour - page 489

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Eyeglomail (continuation of the horse theme)

 

Glaszlomajka.

For some reason, everyone seems to think they are two different pictures.

 
 

Indian Spider-Man.

 

Plates. Internet characters in your home.

 

Meet Windows 8.

 
C-4:

Glaszlomajka.

For some reason, everyone seems to think they are two different pictures.

The boat seems to have run aground. That was the reason for the photo. Very long focus. Looks like a real one.
 
Mischek:
The boat seems to have run aground. That was the reason to take a picture. Very long focus. It looks real.
I thought the same sharpness at a long distance might indicate that the two photos were stitched together. Especially since the houses are so close to the coast.
 
Silent:
Psychiatrists find it suspicious if a person does not have a Facebook account

Probably the so-called "British scientists"...

 
C-4:
I thought the same sharpness at a greater distance might just indicate that the two photos are glued together. Especially since the houses are so close to the coast.

Long lenses technologically tend to have smaller apertures and consequently a greater depth of field.

With focus from 1000 and aperture of 2.8 there might be a difference in sharpness, but such a lens must cost a shit.

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