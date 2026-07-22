Interesting and Humour - page 2807
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What, he's right! Don't be ridiculous! The only thing is for brokers to force a level playing field, between all market participants.
Then forex will not be a game of roulette, for most. True, someone then will have to forget about their super profits.
Alexei, you seem to have failed to understand that the main driving forces of the market are fear and greed.
The idea of "forcing brokers" is stupid and ridiculous. On pain of being shot? Or by giving them money from the budget for it? :)
"Then forex won't be a game of roulette, for most." - That's terrific! Who benefits from that? The majority?
OK, then give up your salary (pension) - it will benefit the majority! What? Weak?
Why the hell would they give up their profits?
With such an approach to market relations in general and trading in particular, you are doomed to fail.
Change your hobby, my advice to you.
Alexei, you don't seem to have understood that fear and greed are the main drivers of the market.
The idea of "forcing brokers" is stupid and ridiculous. On pain of being shot? Or by giving them money from the budget for it? :)
"Then forex won't be a game of roulette, for most." - That's terrific! Who benefits from that? The majority?
OK, then give up your salary (pension) - it will benefit the majority! What? Weak?
Why should they give up profits?
With such an approach to market relations in general and trading in particular, you are doomed to fail.
Change your hobby, my advice to you.
No I don't, I don't, I don't get any salary or pension. As for what I have said, there is a precedent, a broker can offer you equal terms and still earn and have nothing to lose. We just need to change the thieving mindset and move towards mutually respectful cooperation. Otherwise, you will never get rid of your slave mentality.
It is not for you to judge and not for you to decide. And your advice is better applied to yourself, because under present conditions, you in this field, anyway, nothing shines.
Is it just me, or should there be a "do" between "strategy" and "you"?
- What tradibg dtrategy do you use?
- Martingale...
- Ohh... my God... don't cry my sweetheart.
:)
But personally, I'm not sure if there is an MTS operator in Canada either...
...
And who is doomed to what, it is not for you to judge and not for you to decide. And your advice is better applied to yourself, because under present conditions, you in this field, anyway, nothing shines.
What is said is said. You can keep sulking like a schoolgirl, it won't make any difference.
ONE person will still treat trading as a business, while masses of gamblers will pour their pennies in pursuit of the spectre of untold wealth and unrestricted income.
The latter may even cry out for unequal conditions.
What is said is said. You can keep sulking like a schoolgirl, it won't make any difference.
Few will still treat trading as a business, while masses of gamblers pour their pennies in pursuit of the spectre of untold wealth and unrestricted income.
You don't have so many legs, you should sleep lying down, my friend.