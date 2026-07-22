Interesting and Humour - page 4701
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Young people no longer remember why tube sound is called warm.
The tubes contribute a couple of orders of magnitude less harmonic distortion than semiconductors, where due to the distortion of the sine wave, the upper harmonics give a "ringing" unnatural sound. With tube technology, the sound against them seems muffled, "warm", jazzy.
In the 70s there was a fashion for synthesizers, where the sound was deliberately distorted by the addition of upper harmonics, and it was the end of the mass tube technique. Only the top-end technique with partial use of tubes remained.
Young people no longer remember why tube sound is called warm.
The tubes contribute a couple of orders of magnitude less harmonic distortion than semiconductors, where due to the distortion of the sine wave, the upper harmonics give a "ringing" unnatural sound. With tube technology, the sound against them seems muffled, "warm", jazzy.
In the 70s there was a vogue for synthesizers, where the sound was deliberately distorted by the addition of upper harmonics, and it was the end of mass tube technics. All that was left was the top-end technique, with a partial use of tubes.
The distortion of tube amplifiers is not less, and even much more than modern transistor amplifiers, but the thing is that these distortions they have in the form of even harmonics, which do not cut the ear and make the sound of many musical instruments and even vocals much richer.
Is there any point in using a tube amplifier to output mp3?
But no one has abolished them yet, they are still being used and sold, although they are not cheap.
Does it make sense to put an mp3 through a tube amplifier?
If you have an L.U., it makes sense for 256-320 kbps. But those who have L.U. don't listen to mp3 as a matter of principle. Only vinyl and lossless codecs (FLAC, etc.).
Although audio-engineers have long ago proved in blind listening that practically no audiophile can tell the difference between FLAC and mp3 at high bitrates. In addition, shortly after 20 years, people quickly stop hearing the highest frequencies (gradually dropping from 22 to 15 KHz) But DJs keep repeating about the huge difference between lossless and mp3 highrate.
Let's listen to a voice from the past...
"The response was not long in coming.
Checkmate! "
"The response was not long in coming.
Checkmate! "
Ha, ha, he can sing too !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=yfjhtLigeoQ&fbclid=IwAR04dYFa4nkGx4dPSgMHNjt6agxZLHatX2sqjaOyo6e6PtP6JlXUhymZlss
Ha, ha, he can sing too !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=yfjhtLigeoQ&fbclid=IwAR04dYFa4nkGx4dPSgMHNjt6agxZLHatX2sqjaOyo6e6PtP6JlXUhymZlss
I love Ilon's early work and this is an example of his late work, the old man is giving up.
I adore Ilon's early work and this is an example of his late work, the old man is giving up.
Well, as they say, maybe the second breath will come, maybe he will please us again...