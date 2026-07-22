Interesting and Humour - page 2398
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balls and put your own in quotes... no way...
It's better to hold the enemy by the balls.
...
Maybe someone could put a good picture in the subject!
So you got yourself involved. And now you're trying to drag me into it. ))
maybe someone could put a good picture in the subject!
I'm sick of you and your balls.)
No, he doesn't, he writes about other people's stuff all the time.
Then he's a good dancer.
Yeah, well, that's not a fact either.
Maybe she sings?
He doesn't, he writes about other people's avatars all the time.
What makes you think that? That's probably the picture your imagination drew for you. ;)))
Well, since it's got you so worked up, here's a new avatar. )))
What makes you think that? That's probably the picture your imagination drew for you. ;)))
Well, since it's got you so worked up, here's a new avatar. )))
Well, you shouldn't torture your cat, he's not to blame for your problems.
balls and put your own in quotes... no way...
It's better to hold the enemy by the balls.
...
maybe someone could back it up with a good picture to go with it!
Nya