Interesting and Humour - page 2398

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balls and put your own in quotes... no way...

It's better to hold the enemy by the balls.

...

Maybe someone could put a good picture in the subject!

 
tol64:
So you got yourself involved. And now you're trying to drag me into it. ))
I'm sick of you and your balls.)
 
YuraZ:

maybe someone could put a good picture in the subject!

You'll get banned!
 
Mischek:
I'm sick of you and your balls.)
He doesn't, he writes about other people's balls all the time.
 
Contender:
No, he doesn't, he writes about other people's stuff all the time.
So he's a good dancer.
 
Mischek:
Then he's a good dancer.

Yeah, well, that's not a fact either.

Maybe she sings?

 
Contender:
He doesn't, he writes about other people's avatars all the time.

What makes you think that? That's probably the picture your imagination drew for you. ;)))

Well, since it's got you so worked up, here's a new avatar. )))

 
tol64:

What makes you think that? That's probably the picture your imagination drew for you. ;)))

Well, since it's got you so worked up, here's a new avatar. )))

And you're torturing your cat for nothing, he's not to blame for your problems.
 
Contender:
Well, you shouldn't torture your cat, he's not to blame for your problems.
It's not my cat. It's yours. From your avatar. ;))
 
YuraZ:

balls and put your own in quotes... no way...

It's better to hold the enemy by the balls.

...

maybe someone could back it up with a good picture to go with it!

Nya

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