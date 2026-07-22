Interesting and Humour - page 301

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Cool, the devil.


 
 

the game must have been written by a sadistic bulldozer.)

 
What computers were made in the Soviet Union:

http://www.homecomputer.de/pages/easteurope_ussr.html

Read and understand that Steve Jobs was just a child compared to the religion of the CPSU and its guiding force.

 
MoneyJinn:
What computers were made in the Soviet Union:

http://www.homecomputer.de/pages/easteurope_ussr.html

We read and realise that Steve Jobs was just a child compared to the religion of the CPSU and its guiding force.

And what big integrated circuits we had... the biggest in the world

By the way all the computers were cloned from Western computers, there were whole departments. And not just computers. Anything from microchips to Kirovets tractor, all clones

There was no cloning in the defense industry.

And anyway...

 
Mischek:

the game must have been written by a sadistic bulldozer.)

Or a skateboard hater. And the guy who recorded the video is a masochist. Quality hilarity.
 
Mischek:

And anyway -

To complete the picture, bring a picture of a cooperative shop, where there are no queues, there is meat and sausage, but at different prices. Now the situation has only worsened. There are no queues because people have no money. And what they do have is far from being for food.

 

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