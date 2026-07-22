Interesting and Humour - page 2653
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Russian or Belarusian ? (just to know what to transfer to).
Eggs after Easter.
PayPal may soon appear in Ukraine.
PayPal may soon appear in Ukraine.
PayPal may soon appear in Ukraine.
If you take the EURUSD symbol
Decompose it into EU+RUS+D.
According to Freud, the dollar does not have much to live for:)
Great, I want to trade in the terminal so that the indicators, expert advisors and scripts are stacked in patterns.