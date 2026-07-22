Interesting and Humour - page 2653

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Alexandr Murzin:
Russian or Belarusian ? (just to know what to transfer to).
The first of course.
 


[Deleted]  

Eggs after Easter.


 

PayPal may soon appear in Ukraine.

Украина за шаг до внедрения платежной системы PayPal
Украина за шаг до внедрения платежной системы PayPal
  • 24tv.ua
Как пишет Ain.ua, председатель ассоциации Андрей Гундер обратился с официальным письмом к НБУ и Минэкономики, в котором просит Нацбанк устранить регуляторные барьеры для выхода системы на рынок. В письме упоминаются также и другие международные системы, которые из-за регуляторных ограничений пока не могут работать в нашей стране — Apple Pay и...
 
Karputov Vladimir:

PayPal may soon appear in Ukraine.

yes it's about time.....
 
 
Karputov Vladimir:

PayPal may soon appear in Ukraine.

Is there any "Rau" in Ukraine?
 

If you take the EURUSD symbol

Decompose it into EU+RUS+D.

According to Freud, the dollar does not have much to live for:)

 
Vitalie Postolache:
Great, I want to trade in the terminal so that indicators, expert advisors and scripts can be stacked in patterns
 
transcendreamer:
Great, I want to trade in the terminal so that the indicators, expert advisors and scripts are stacked in patterns.
So, instead of patterns, it would be better to stack money. You can stack them symmetrically.
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