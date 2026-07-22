Interesting and Humour - page 844
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It turns out that this is the part that's missing, the one with the hair:
Yes. )) As soon as you close it, CS6 lets it through.
Yes. )) Once it's closed, CS6 skips it.
We need to find out more precisely which place he's grazing.
This one's still missing:
//---
)) This one doesn't:
Yeah, who'd have thought :)))
You mean you knew? )) >> https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page851#comment_410219
No, I didn't. I think the software doesn't analyse all the points in the picture, but makes a kind of image which is much simpler than the picture itself and compares it with the images loaded into the software's database.
Tried uploading some more of the image.
It doesn't pass through like this (original on the left; blurred 10% on the right):
//---
)) And with 20% blur, it's already skipping:
In the morning, the father says to his sons: "Some bastard stole our cow in the night. The youngest says: "If he's a bastard, he must be short. The middle one says: "If he's small, he's from Malinovka. The eldest says, "If he's from Malinovka, then he's Vaska the Kosoy. They went to Malinovka, kicked Kosoy's ass - he wouldn't give up his cow.
I didn't steal it," he said.
The brothers took him to the justice of the peace to ask him if he stole a cow and would not give it back. They beat him in the ass - he does not give it up, in the face - he does not give it up, even in the balls - he does not give it up anyway.
The judge asks them: why did you decide that it was a wasp?
- What do you mean why? - If they stole a cow, it means that a jerk stole it, if he is a jerk, then he is short, if he is short, then he is from Malinovka, it is clear that wasca-the-Pussy.
- Interesting logic," says the judge, "but never mind. What have I got in this box?
- It is a square box," said the father.
- So it's round," said the youngest.
- Round means orange,' said the middle one.
- Orange means orange," said the eldest.
The judge took an orange out of the box and said, looking at Vaska thoughtfully:
- 'Squint, man, give the brothers back the cow!