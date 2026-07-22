Interesting and Humour - page 3469
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If you look closely, it is obvious to the naked eye that they are metrically similar but the characters are completely different
Astra Serif has different letter proportions, sharp serifs as opposed to the smooth ones in Times, curvature of the elements in the letters a, e, o...
there's no slight asymmetry in the inner curves which is characteristic of Times
and because of that the Astra Serif letters are perceived to be more symmetrical
what makes Astra stand out is the higher contrast at the tips.
it means that in case of bad printers and low resolution the serif will be more visible
In general, the Astra looks very fresh and accentuated after the Times.
to be honest the Times is getting boring, let's get the Astra up and running
and the Liberation Serif font from the open libre office suite is not bad either, it seems to be metrically compatible with Times
A teenage resentful of life who hasn't done anything useful yet but has her own unique opinion?
Let me guess... Parents were not very rich, you could say they lived poorly, they could not instill in their son the habit of achieving everything on his own, so he was always complaining about the president, the country, and Stalin... Perhaps there was no father, because there was a sharp smell of vitamin P in dire need of the body. We lived poor, not because the country was bad, but because we did not want to work. Whoever wanted to work lived well in the Soviet Union.
And if parents were party officials, oligarchs, presidents of monopoly companies, would they complain about life in the same way?
Failure as an economic model
Where are the statistics? 1928 compared to 1975? Comparison with other countries? This is where the vast superiority lies. No other country in the world had such economic growth from 1928 to 1975 as the USSR.
A centrally planned economy is doomed to distort and distort.
It's a tool - you should have worked, instead you got stuck
rockets/space/airplanes - excellent, the rest - as they have to.
Google it. There are comparison tables. From memory:
In 1965 this was the case and in 1928 it was not.
I don't want to get into a polemic, because we risk a positional war, I am not questioning the obvious facts of the industrial boom of the USSR, I just wanted to acknowledge the fact that the soviet model of economy was deeply flawed (as I see it) as the development and improvement of the lives of citizens was the last priority, free medicine and education is great, but we understand that the good can not be free forever, and if you look at how regions were developed and what depressed cities the USSR has left after itself ... Surely that was not the case in the twenties, but if you remember the way supplies were built in the eighties - two (!) bread shops for a town of 30,000 people, and that was near Moscow, while in remote military towns, for example in a town like Priozersk, there it was not life, but survival. We remember how much fun it was to buy food and clothes with coupons and to stand in monstrous queues for milk (!) in red and blue packets in the nineties, why was that? - because such a centralized planning model - that is why I say: the USSR experience has clearly demonstrated how not to do it - you cannot plan people's lives from top to bottom, and "distribution" among cities is no fun either, and normal life was only in Moscow and Leningrad, the rest was gloomy decay and gluing wool and paper over the windows... but the rockets and planes were great and the industry was top-notch, no question about it.... the best growth rates in the ussR were under the NEP, if i remember correctly, so it all reminds us: there is no need to try again.
To look closely, there has to be something to look at first. And you claim it was on an Astra. So nothing is clear.
this is it:
there it is:
So?
You have not guessed.
I guessed it all. Of course, who will admit that the problem is with him and not with the country? It's easier to blame it on Stalin and Lenin and Marx. And even though you don't want to do anything for your country, you don't want to work so much that you don't have enough money to go to another country that you like.
Thieves, lazybones and freeloaders who like to live on donations, you will not only suck in Russia, you will suck everywhere. To live well, you have to build this "well" around yourself. Go to Siberia, plow the land, plant wheat and cattle, hire workers in a few years, build homes for them, then found a city, become mayor of the city, establish an autonomous republic, self-identify, introduce your own currency, become president of your own country. A long and difficult road? - But a real and legitimate one. And you can dedicate yourself to the country in which you already live, you can also do a lot of good. And then say "look how much I have done for my country, and what the country has done for me"?
I guessed it all. Of course, who will admit that the problem is with him and not with the country? It's easier to blame it on Stalin and Lenin and Marx. And even though you don't want to do anything for your country, you don't want to work so much that you don't have enough money to go to another country that you like.
Thieves, lazybones and freeloaders who like to live on welfare, you will not only suck in Russia, you will suck everywhere. To live well, you have to build this "well" around yourself. Go to Siberia, plow the land, plant wheat, livestock, hire workers in a few years, build homes for them, then found a city, become mayor of the city, establish an autonomous republic, self-identify, introduce your own currency, become president of your own country. A long and difficult road? - But a real and legitimate one. And you can dedicate yourself to the country in which you already live, you can also do a lot of good. And then say "look how much I have done for my country and what the country has done for me"?
Looks good to me. I like it.
I mean, what makes you think it wasn't an Astra?