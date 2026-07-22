Interesting and Humour - page 2529
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Well, well.
http://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2014/12/26/n_6781945.shtml
There are five days left until the new year.
In Sevastopol there was a planned explosion of a 16-storey house built, according to the current Sevastopol authorities, illegally.
Except that after the explosion the house was not destroyed, but only settled on two floors and tilted.
The result was a kind of analog of the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1McSQSqfeIY
He's probably not from around here...
Vishnevsky's odnoshits.
No, I can't do this pose before the wedding.What do you need health at your age?
My darling, I wish it were morning...
I didn't love you as much as you moaned...
Sweetheart, you're a talker, aren't you?!
I'm dying, but we'll talk about that later...
It's been a long time since I lay in the columned hall...
Is it all right if I talk about the main thing at once...?
He gave the tests. But they're back.
Preparedness for failure is our strength.
You're just in time. We're having a debauchery.
Breathe, or they'll take that away too.
Now it's cheaper to pay
But where do we get the money to smoke a bong?
I wonder if I should abscond with the money.