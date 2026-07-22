Interesting and Humour - page 4139
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- Remember when you went to the shop to buy potatoes?
- Yeah. Did they all go bad?
- No, they're all beets.
- Remember when you went to the shop to buy potatoes?
- Yeah. Did they all go bad?
- No, they're all beets.
What, they all went bad?
A woman's work is a woman's play.
the year of the dog is coming ?
not sure if it's politics ?
it's definitely politics, everything... it's really a sentence. it's not even a hint, it's actually a reference to a particular authority and everyone understands which authority, and some of our staff go further, they know exactly who has been mentioned.Wait for the doorbell to ring, they are on their way to pick you up. Pack your things, a mobile phone charger, slippers, a change of underwear, you don't need much change, when you are assigned to a cell, you will be given one.
Downloaded a bible from the internet, two days later the updates came.
Downloaded a bible from the internet, two days later the updates came.
Apparently fresh apocryphal gospels have been added
Went to the health insurer on Monday to get a new policy in the form of a photo card. The details are mine, but the photo is that of a young girl. It's not for nothing that they say you can't use a computer to sort out the mess. Computers have been introduced, but the mess remains.
Downloaded a bible from the internet, two days later an update came.
What's new there?
What's new there?
The Japanese as they understand Christian holidays: