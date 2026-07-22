Interesting and Humour - page 1597

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joo:
and scientists say that cats are some of the dumbest animals. it's just that people often mistake their stupidity for their proud character...)
WOTH ! Scientists know
 
joo:
and scientists say that cats are some of the dumbest animals. it's just that people often mistake their stupidity for their proud character...)
British?
 
Contender:
British?
all kinds. and British scientists aren't dumb, not like cats.
 
Contender:
British?
British scientists are a hundred times better than cats
 

 
 
 
I will ban anyone who openly speaks out against cats. I am intolerant.
 
Mischek:
The same can be said of children. "when do we want it? - When daddy has to get up early".
 

A pet should be quiet, peaceful and not a nuisance to its owner. Here, for example, is a stuffed owl...

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