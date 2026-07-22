Interesting and Humour - page 1597
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and scientists say that cats are some of the dumbest animals. it's just that people often mistake their stupidity for their proud character...)
and scientists say that cats are some of the dumbest animals. it's just that people often mistake their stupidity for their proud character...)
British?
British?
A pet should be quiet, peaceful and not a nuisance to its owner. Here, for example, is a stuffed owl...