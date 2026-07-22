Interesting and Humour - page 2438

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i_logic:
I don't think it's the antivirus, it's probably the ISP.
Most likely, since my brother has the same thing on his other computer. We have the same ISP, but different lines.
 

Oh, it's hit me. It's got me thinking about beautiful things...

Childhood... Yanka, Yegorka. Ehhh...


 
artmedia70:

Oh, it's hit me. It's got a nice feel to it all at once...


 
Contender:

 
pagot:

Well, why did we become like this and they remain different?
 
 

Urain:

pagot:
Well, why did we become like this and they remain different?

Staging is the creative process of creating a play. Carried out by a stage director ... [etc.]

Performance -- an amusing, curious, unusual spectacle, occurrence; someone's deliberate behavior.

 
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:

...

Images are not inserted here, neither .png nor .jpg

Corrected. Thanks for letting me know.
 

Go on, tell him how hard it is for you

Go on, tell him how hard it is for you

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