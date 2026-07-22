Interesting and Humour - page 2438
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I don't think it's the antivirus, it's probably the ISP.
Oh, it's hit me. It's got me thinking about beautiful things...
Childhood... Yanka, Yegorka. Ehhh...
Oh, it's hit me. It's got a nice feel to it all at once...
Well, why did we become like this and they remain different?
Urain:
pagot:
Well, why did we become like this and they remain different?
Staging is the creative process of creating a play. Carried out by a stage director ... [etc.]
Performance -- an amusing, curious, unusual spectacle, occurrence; someone's deliberate behavior.
...
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Go on, tell him how hard it is for you