Interesting and Humour - page 4350
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Used to be a great forum - 4.
Moved everyone here - ok.
Why did you have to destroy everything?
Why did you have to scatter the whole team that kept all the threads and made the forum a diva for communication?
Well, objectively, who's left here?
A couple of clowns in the forecast thread?
So what next?
The forum is dead - there is a support service for the platform and the programming language.
Well, good for you for your "work".
Used to be a great forum - 4.
Moved everyone here - ok.
Why did you have to destroy everything?
Why did you have to scatter the whole team that kept all the threads and made the forum a diva for communication?
Well, objectively, who's left here?
A couple of clowns in the forecast thread?
So what next?
The forum is dead - there is a support service for the platform and the programming language.
Well, good for you for your "work".
If the politics, on which the fourth forum was based, has been dispersed, then that's good - this resource is not about politics. And if you have nothing else to talk about and the subject of the resource does not give you a thought and does not "hook", then it's not my fault, and not the fault of the moderators and administration.
However, you can think whatever you want.
ZS - I didn't run the forum down. I didn't scatter it (and did they?) because they can't talk about anything but vulgarity and politics - it's all in the hands of the users. If you have an interesting topic on the subject of the resource - create it, write about it, talk about it, discuss it. No thoughts - blame yourself, not the moderator who hasn't seen you in person.
If the politics that held the fourth forum's smoking room together have been dismantled, then that's good - this resource isn't about politics. And if you have nothing else to talk about, and the subject of the resource does not give you a thought and does not "stick", then it's not my fault, and not the fault of the moderators and administration.
However - you can think whatever you want.
ZS - I didn't break up the forum. They did it (and did they?), who can not talk about anything except vulgarity and politics - all in the hands of users. If you have an interesting topic on the subject of the resource - create it, write about it, talk about it, discuss it. No thoughts - blame yourself, not the moderator who hasn't seen you in person.
There was "politics" on 4, but it was a real forum.
So, you broke up the "politics" - you broke up the real people who were the backbone of the forum.
So? What's left? A FAQ on the platform and the language?
What's left is the likes of you - NOTHING.
И? So, what's next?
What's it all about - satisfying your childish complexes?
There was "politics" on 4, but it was a real forum.
So, you broke up the "politics" - you broke up the real people who were the backbone of the forum.
So what's left? What's left? A FAQ on the platform and the language?
What's left is the likes of you - NOTHING.
И? So, what's next?
What's it all about - satisfying your childish complexes?
Are you trying to get at me in some way? I know - some people have a habit of blaming everyone around them for all their failures but themselves. I don't resent you for that - I understand the difficulties I guess.
Start by writing down everything that worries you on a piece of paper - this will already make you see and "feel" the problems. Then try to write down against each item of concern the ways of solving it. Not at someone else's expense, but by your own efforts and without help. This will give you an understanding not only of the problem, but also of the way out of it. Once you have solved one problem from the list on your own, you will be empowered and confident in your further growth.
Once you have solved all your problems and look at them "retrospectively", you will be amused that you once thought they were problems - it turns out that all you need to do is not be afraid of your problems, do not walk away from them and expect others to solve them for you, but simply go boldly towards solving your own problems.
Grow up. I wish you good luck and a speedy solution to your problems. With kindness.
Childish pranks). It smells like banana).
Politics got bogged down in geopolitical games and turned the forum into a dump, while here people talk about money and programming in general or about topics.
There's an MQL product left and it's just a flurry).
Are you trying to get at me in some way? I know - some people are used to blaming everyone around them for all their failures but themselves. I don't resent you for that - I understand the difficulties, I guess.
Start by writing down everything that worries you on a piece of paper - this will already give you the ability to see and "touch" the problems. Then try to write down against each item of concern the ways of solving it. Not at someone else's expense, but by your own efforts and without help. This will give you an understanding not only of the problem, but also of the way out of it. Once you have solved one problem from the list on your own, you will be empowered and confident in your further growth.
Once you've solved all your problems and looked at them "hindsight," you'll be amused that you ever thought they were problems - it's simple - you just need to not be afraid of your problems, not walk away from them and expect others to solve them for you, but simply be brave enough to find a solution to your own problems.
Grow up. I wish you the best of luck and a speedy resolution to your problems. With kindness.
Well, that was a GREAT forum.
And you're a clever girl!
By the way, Golubev will be running around shouting "I don't understand why everyone is communicating in English.....". - ignore him.
You did everything right.
Childish pranks). It smells like banana).
Politics got bogged down in geopolitical games and turned the forum into a dump, while here people talk about money and programming in general or about topics.
There's an MQL product left and this is just a huddle).
So, we need to introduce some sections to avoid resentment.
For example:
All about dogs.
Cooking at Home
Raising a baby
Taking care of flowers in the basement
...
Insolence is not pretty
etc.
There was "politics" on 4, but it was a real forum.
So, you broke up the "politics" - you broke up the real people who were the backbone of the forum.
So what's left? What's left? A FAQ on the platform and the language?
What's left is the likes of you - NOTHING.
И? So, what's next?
What's it all about - satisfying your childish complexes?
And come on, tell me, what have you done for the forum, for the community?
Created interesting topics? - No.
Filled up the kodobase? - No.
Have you been reporting bugs to the BOD? - No.
So what are you, Dimitri? Just a troll? - Say yes, be truthful for once, not to people, but at least to yourself. Say, "Yes, I am just a troll, forgive me Artem, I am nothing".
Has anyone ever asked for your opinion? Have you ever been invited to sit on a jury? Can you think of anything anyone has ever thanked you for? You can't? - That's because you're nothing, a zero.
Well, that was a GREAT forum.
And you're a clever girl!
By the way, Golubev will be running around shouting "I don't understand why everyone hangs out in English.....". - ignore him.
You did everything right.
It's a pity Gogol is long gone (and not just on this forum)). Otherwise next to his "Overcoat" some brand new book with some title like "Vertukhai's Dreams" might take a worthy place.