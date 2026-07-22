Interesting and Humour - page 1098

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sanyooooook:

No, you can't lure me out of here myself, the swamp is worse than ours in the pine forest.

Whatever you want, 400 a week.
 
Mischek:
Whatever, 400 a week.

No, I don't want to, it's not my thing.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Interesting & Humorous

Mischek, 2013.04.09 22:10

It has nothing to do with the Yedros, I voted for them myself.

It's either you or not you or me.)
 
sanyooooook:

No, I don't want to, it's not my thing.


It's either you or you or me.)

That lunatic's long gone. He's no longer working as a teddy bear.

you're all too rich. 800 quid for a fortnight on the forum isn't good enough.

 
 
Mischek:

That lunatic's long gone. He's no longer working as a teddy bear.

you're all over the place, 800 quid for a fortnight on the forum is no good.

why, your employer underestimates your work or you overestimate yours. )

where does the urge to offer your job to someone else come from?

ZS:

"I bought an elephant. A pink one. Just super! He fired the guards, the servants - the elephant cooks, cleans, washes the car and looks after the kids...".

The other one to him: "Sell it!" - "All right... 2 million bucks." Sold it. A week later, the buyer calls: "What did you sell me? "It just sleeps, eats and shits! I had to double the maid's staff..."

to which the first responds: "You shouldn't do that... don't scold the elephant - you won't sell the elephant..."

 

 
Mischek:

I've seen this somewhere before ))

No way, this is a real holiday!!! )))

By the way, it keeps going up. today it rose from 5800 to 7000 rubles. and i think this is not the limit ))))

 
sanyooooook:

It's the kind of freeloaders the new people are buying :) You just don't understand what's going on, I guess.

On my (my!!!) first Pampa, I went up 2 times, raising the rate by 3.5 times. I almost peed my pants with happiness.

The next two successfully failed. I survived about half a year of bear market, lost a lot of money on two dead forks.

Behind the tale is going to be a scary cold shower. When it starts, I'll be pissing my pants, because you'll be pouring money into my bots as well.

Good luck :)

 
TheXpert:

That's the kind of freeloaders new people buy :) you just don't understand what's going on probably.

On his (my!!!) first pampa I went up 2 times, raising the rate in 3.5 times. I almost peed my pants with happiness.

The next two successfully failed. I have been in a bear market for about half a year, I lost a lot of money on two dead forks.

Behind the tale will be a scary cold shower. When it starts, I'll be pissing my pants because you'll be pouring money into my bots as well.

Good luck :)

uh, you teach a scientist a lesson,

I have withdrawn almost everything, left only as much as I entered, the game is not at my expense, I do not risk anything (and why is this word green, from envy or something)).

The end of bitcoin is no worse than the end of forex, it's even better,

For a horror with no end in sight, and there is just a terrible end. ))

ZZZ: We Volosticians also have our own trump cards up our sleeves )

 
sanyooooook:

I took almost everything out, leaving only as much as I put in.

That's it, I'm relaxed, I can demand cognac with a clear mind :)
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