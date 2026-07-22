Interesting and Humour - page 3114
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Edward Snowden, who is by no means a Russophobe, has already spoken out on the matter:
"The president has signed a new repressive law that contradicts not only human rights but also common sense. This is a black day for Russia. The signing of the law should be condemned.
In addition to its political and constitutional implications, the law imposes a $33 billion tax on the Russian internet."
A pre-election American prank.Tyrone had big problems at school.
His teacher would often say to him, "You drive me crazy, Tyrone! Can't you learn anything?!".
One day Tyrone's mother came to the school to inquire about his affairs.
The teacher honestly told her that Tyrone was systematically getting very low grades and that she had never seen such a dumb boy in all her teaching practice.
The mother was so shocked by the teacher's story that she took Tyrone out of school and moved with him from Detroit to Cleveland.
Twenty-five years later, the teacher was diagnosed with a nearly inoperable heart condition. All the doctors recommended open-heart surgery, which only one cardiac surgeon could do.
only one cardiac surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. With no choice, the teacher decided to have the operation in Cleveland, which was a remarkable success.
When she opened her eyes after the operation, she saw the handsome young doctor smiling at her. She wanted to thank him, but she couldn't speak. Her face suddenly turned blue.
She raised her hand, trying to say something to the doctor, but she began to choke and quickly died. The doctor was shocked, at a loss to guess what had gone wrong so suddenly.
Then he looked around and saw Tyrone, the clinic cleaner, unplugging the life-support system to turn on the hoover...
P.S. Perhaps reading this story you thought Tyrone had become a heart surgeon. If so, there is a good chance you will be voting for Hillary Clinton... :-)
Thank you, I laughed)
A pre-election American prank.At school, Tyrone was in big trouble.
His teacher often told him, "You drive me crazy, Tyrone! Can't you learn anything!".
One day Tyrone's mother came to the school to inquire about his affairs.
The teacher honestly told her that Tyrone was systematically getting very low grades and that she had never seen such a dumb boy in all her teaching practice.
The mother was so shocked by the teacher's story that she took Tyrone out of school and moved with him from Detroit to Cleveland.
Twenty-five years later, the teacher was diagnosed with a nearly inoperable heart condition. All the doctors recommended open heart surgery, which only one cardiac surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic could do
. With no choice, the teacher decided to have the operation in Cleveland, which was a remarkable success.
When she opened her eyes after the operation, she saw the handsome young doctor smiling at her. She wanted to thank him, but she couldn't speak. Her face suddenly turned blue.
She raised her hand, trying to say something to the doctor, but she began to choke and quickly died. The doctor was shocked, at a loss to guess what had gone wrong so suddenly.
Then he looked around and saw Tyrone, the clinic cleaner, unplugging the life support system to turn on the hoover...
P.S. Perhaps reading this story you thought Tyrone had become a heart surgeon. If so, there is a high probability that you will vote for Hillary Clinton... :-)
I wonder what kind of moron designed a life-supportsystem - which can be turned off by a single switch .... such a system is not supposed to depend on a single outlet.
Is it really possible to vote for Hillary Clinton - if such systems were designed under her husband.
Although at the time, in the white house right in the oval office, her husband was doing very different things.
I wonder what idiot designed the life-supportsystem - which can be switched off with a single switch ... it's not supposed to depend on a single socket.
Really is it possible to vote for Hillary Clinton - if such systems were being designed under her husband before.
Although at the time in the white house right in the oval office, her husband was doing a very different thing.
A slippery slope. There are also fire safety issues, from its point of view everything should be shut down easily and easily. The power supply itself should be uninterrupted. And then there's the other stuff inside, there shouldn't be a caretaker there or there should be a trained one. And anyway, it's a pre-election story, a fabrication.
:-) unequivocally!
and that's exactly the answer to the story and the call - Is it really possible to vote for Hillary Clinton . .. - at the time in the white house right in the oval office, her husband was doing a whole other thing.
I wonder what kind of moron designed the life support system - and this is a distractingtext
reading any message needs and can find the right purpose for the message.
A pre-election American prank.Tyrone had big problems at school.
His teacher would often say to him, "You drive me crazy, Tyrone! Can't you learn anything?!".
One day Tyrone's mother came to the school to inquire about his affairs.
The teacher honestly told her that Tyrone was systematically getting very low grades and that she had never seen such a dumb boy in all her teaching practice.
The mother was so shocked by the teacher's story that she took Tyrone out of school and moved with him from Detroit to Cleveland.
Twenty-five years later, the teacher was diagnosed with a nearly inoperable heart condition. All the doctors recommended open-heart surgery, which only one cardiac surgeon could do.
only one cardiac surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. With no choice, the teacher decided to have the operation in Cleveland, which was a remarkable success.
When she opened her eyes after the operation, she saw the handsome young doctor smiling at her. She wanted to thank him, but she couldn't speak. Her face suddenly turned blue.
She raised her hand, trying to say something to the doctor, but she began to choke and quickly died. The doctor was shocked, at a loss to guess what had gone wrong so suddenly.
Then he looked around and saw Tyrone, the clinic cleaner, unplugging the life-support system to turn on the hoover...
P.S. Perhaps reading this story you thought Tyrone had become a heart surgeon. If so, there is a good chance you will be voting for Hillary Clinton... :-)
Edward Snowden, who is by no means a Russophobe and speaks very positively about Russia and the Russians, has already commented on this:
"The president has signed a new repressive law that contradicts not only human rights but also common sense. This is a black day for Russia.
The signing of the law must be condemned. The law will take money and freedom away from every Russian without increasing security.
In addition to the political and constitutional implications, the law imposes a $33 billion tax on the Russian internet."
a step into the abyss has already been taken.
It is clear that whoever has access to information will use it to their advantage)))). Codewords, dancing men, morse code ........... - no one wants.......
An anti-terrorism law on telecommunications operators storing records of their subscribers' conversations will come into force in July 2018, during the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The law could require operators to invest hundreds of billions of roubles to create storage facilities for this information. As Kommersant has found out, operators will record the telephone conversations of foreign fans who will attend playoff matches. The Big Three, which is obliged to provide 700,000 consumers with communications by 2018, believe that preparations for the 2018 World Cup have been jeopardised by the new law.
https://news.mail.ru/politics/26372380/?frommail=1