Interesting and Humour - page 3164

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

MTS doubles traffic volume on Smart tariffs


http://www.procontent.ru/news/29049.html

A second egg should be added to the MTS logo and a sausage will be added in 2018. (will be under the Yarovaya Law)
 

Wandered around Aliexpress. Laughing and wondering.

1. ruler (attention, ready?) For marking eyebrows -http://ali.pub/h3usn

2. Read at the bottom of the page the description of this wonderful axeuar -http://ali.pub/ypjix - my wife and I read it and cried :))))

Psi.

And in general, they have here - http://ali.pub/tilm5 and here - http://ali.pub/r8s19 good discounts. You can save a lot of money.

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

1. ruler (attention, ready?) For marking eyebrows -http://ali.pub/h3usn

You haven't yet seen a ruler for marking your eyes in the operating theatre.
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

These maps allow you to see the true size of the countries of the world >>>

//---

Here's the app: The true size >>>

Are you sure Europe is on the map?
 
Vitaly Murlenko:

Wandered around Aliexpress. Laughing and wondering.

1. ruler (attention, ready?) For marking eyebrows -http://ali.pub/h3usn

2. Read at the bottom of the page the description of this wonderful axeuar -http://ali.pub/ypjix - my wife and I read it and cried :))))

Psi.

And in general, they have here - http://ali.pub/tilm5 and here - http://ali.pub/r8s19 good discounts. You can save a lot of money.

Stocking up on accessories?
 
Morexod:
A second egg should be added to the MTS logo and a sausage will be added in 2018. (will be according to the Yarovaya law)
It's just like a riddle. two ends, two eggs, a carnation in the middle (the miracle MTS logo)
 
Vitaly Murlenko:

Wandered around Aliexpress. Laughing and wondering.

1. ruler (attention, ready?) For marking eyebrows -http://ali.pub/h3usn

2. Read at the bottom of the page the description of this wonderful axeuar -http://ali.pub/ypjix - my wife and I read it and cried :))))

Psi.

And in general, they have here - http://ali.pub/tilm5 and here - http://ali.pub/r8s19 good discounts. You can save a lot of money.

And they have a lot of funny one-dollar gadgets there.)
 
Alexey Busygin:
Stocking up on accessories?
I'm cutting costs. For example, the smartphone http://ali.pub/g0vae - I want to buy one. The battery capacity is4600mAh. In the shop, it's 8100. Here it's 5700. Savings are 2400. They don't just lie on the road - with the money saved, you can go out and buy normal groceries. Otherwise I'd leave them in the shop (to the mobile phone salesman). Interesting? Interesting! To me, at least, it is interesting.
 

Pieta, Michelangelo 1500, St Peter's Cathedral


 
Vitaly Murlenko:
I'm cutting back on expenses. For example, the smartphone http://ali.pub/g0vae - I want to buy one. The battery capacity is4600mAh. In the shop it's 8100. Here it's 5700. Savings - 2400. They're not just for sale - with the money saved, you can go out and buy normal groceries. Otherwise I'd have left them at the shop. Interesting? Interesting! Interesting to me, at least.
I already saved there yesterday for $ 48 and am now waiting for the order to be fulfilled, at least somewhere, the failed investment of a ruble justified. I need to buy more CPR, I wanted to for a long time, but it's still later. But yes, there are real discounts!
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