Interesting and Humour - page 4544
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let's go straight to the end goal:.... {peal quieter }
First the ruble has to be at $66 per ruble.
then there should be a spectacular carriage race - i.e. a series of funerals.
then a demolition of monuments.
the shootout
Then a roll call.
And then the pug dogs will be flying on aeroplanes again.
.
.
Let's get straight to the bottom line: when is the revolution? )))
There won't be one, if you do the arithmetic and add up who doesn't need it, about 1 million registered drug addicts + 1 million convicts, plus 46 million pensioners + ??? million minors (I think about 25-27) .... In total, the theory leaves about 22 million who would need it, but if we consider that the number of single people (bachelors) prevail over families long ago, and they do not really need it - there are more important things in life ... as a result we have that in the near future we'll simply get chinese expansion on the European part of the country, which will essentially be the final point in the dissent ))) - about the chinese, alas, it's a fact that they're already doing business and buying up land everywhere - in our country at least for sure
There won't be any because there is no one who needs it, if you do the arithmetic and just add up who doesn't need it, it's like 1 million registered drug addicts + 1 million convicts, plus 46 million pensioners + ??? million minors (I think about 25-27) .... In total, the theory leaves about 22 million who would need it, but if we consider that the number of single people (bachelors) prevail over families long ago, and they do not really need it - there are more important things in life ... as a result we have that in the near future we'll simply get chinese expansion on the European part of the country, which will essentially be the final point in the dissent ))) - about the chinese, alas, it's a fact they're already doing business and buying up land everywhere - in our country at least for sure
Does this mean that in XX years the majority of the population will have an oriental outlook?
Does this mean that in XX years most of the population will have oriental eyes?
Most likely yes, but not for sure, they need cheap labor and they are taking advantage of it now - they take workers locally, but the money and equipment are Chinese.
Neandertalika
Neandertalika
Also loved decorating school textbooks
There won't be any, because there is no one, if you do the arithmetic and just add up who doesn't need it, it's like 1 million: registered drug addicts + 1 million convicts, plus 46 million pensioners + ??? million minors (I think about 25-27) .... In total, the theory leaves about 22 million who would need it, but if we consider that the number of single people (bachelors) prevail over their families, and they do not really need it - there are more important things in life ... as a result we have that in the near future we'll simply get chinese expansion on the European part of the country, which will essentially be the final point in the dissent ))) - about the chinese, alas, it's a fact that they're already doing business and buying up land everywhere - in our country at least for sure.
That's true. For example, in Canada, a chinese family comes to a small town.
buys a house and starts going door to door offering to buy it for double the market price
In a year or two or three the whole town practically becomes chinese.
That's right. for example, in canada, a chinese family moves into a small town.
They buy a house and start going door to door offering to buy it for double the market price
In a year or two or three the whole town actually becomes chinese.
Isn't it easy to emigrate to Canada?